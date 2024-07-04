Moffat recently opened up about what fans can expect from Coughlan's character, drumming up even more excitement for the upcoming special.

"Nicola is wonderful in it, she will break your heart," he told Ireland AM.

"I'm not allowed to say anything about it. At least I think I'm not allowed to say anything about it so I'll just shut up," he added.

Steven Moffat standing on the set of Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/James Pardon

The former showrunner also revealed that it "wasn't as weird as it should've been" to return to the sci-fi classic.

"It was just fun and it was quite nice that I had my old job back for exactly one episode and then I could go lie down. Russell [T Davies] has to keep toiling away all the time, constantly," he explained.

Davies himself has also teased what fans can expect from the special.

"I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see," he said during a behind the scenes video on YouTube for Empire of Death. "It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

