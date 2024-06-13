Bridgerton season 4: Release date speculation, cast updates and latest news
Everyone wants to know which Bridgerton sibling is next!
*Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Bridgerton seasons 1, 2 and 3.*
Dearest reader, if you have found yourself at a loss of what to do after finishing the second part of Bridgerton season 3 and are desperate for more, you have come to the right place to find out all that awaits the Bridgerton family.
Season 3 of the steamy period drama has focused on yet another love story within the Bridgerton clan, with Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) romance taking centre stage - as well as proving to be hot gossip among the members of the Ton.
As many fans will know, season 3 of Bridgerton stepped away from the order of the original novels, with Benedict's love story being bumped for Colin's - and with the third season now fully available, there are plenty wondering: Who is next?
Without further ado, here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 4, including all the speculation on which sibling will be the focus!
More like this
Will there be a Bridgerton season 4?
Yes! Following the triumph of the show's early episodes, it was announced that Netflix had renewed Bridgerton for seasons 3 and 4.
There are a total of eight novels in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, and with three down and one more to go, there could be potential for the next four, but that is yet to be confirmed by the streamer.
Is there a potential release date for Bridgerton season 4?
Not yet. Production for season 4 has not yet begun, with showrunner Jess Brownell confirming to Refinery29 that the Bridgerton team were still "in the middle of writing [season 4]".
The series hasn't followed a pattern with its release dates during the past three seasons, but with filming yet to commence, it could be a while yet.
What will Bridgerton season 4 be about?
The question on everyone's minds! As of now, no one knows - but there have been some smart teasers along the way.
Due to the Netflix series going out of order to the books, season 4 could focus on any one of the Bridgerton siblings, especially given Francesca's love story began in season 3.
"It's possible that we will continue to go out of order," Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter.
"I'm really excited about Benedict's journey in season 3. It felt like it was too early to have him settled down. He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."
With this in mind, all eyes have turned to Luke Thompson, who is remaining very tight-lipped on the matter.
When asked if Benedict's love story could be next during an appearance on The View, Thompson joked: "How dare you ask me such personal questions?"
He added: "I don't know. I know that it's so lovely [and] that one of the best things about a TV job is that you get to really explore a character long-form like that and fill him in slowly. So as long as I keep getting to do that."
However, there is one major hint that season 4 could be focused on Benedict. Bridgerton artist Grace Gorman recently posted a photo of Lady Cowper on Instagram and wrote that the character's first name was Araminta.
Fans of the books will be aware that Araminta is the same name as the stepmother of Sophie Beckett, Benedict's love interest!
Of course, this doesn't confirm who season 4 will focus on, as this could just be a hint that Benedict's love story could be teased throughout the next season.
We'll be sure to keep this page updated once it becomes more clear!
Who could be in the cast for Bridgerton season 4?
The cast of Bridgerton seasons 2 and 3 changed ever so slightly with the exits of the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Charithra Chandran.
As the focus of season 4 is yet to be confirmed, it isn't clear who will definitely make a return, but there are some likely members of the Ton we can expect back:
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kathani 'Kate' (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte of the United Kingdom of Great Britain
- Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Lady Danbury
- Polly Walker as Portia, Dowager Baroness Featherington
- Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
- Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington
- James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich
- Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Elias Amos as John Mondrich
- Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
- James Phoon as Harry Dankworth
- Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch
- Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin
Is there a trailer for Bridgerton season 4?
No. As season 4 of Bridgerton is yet to begin filming, there is no trailer.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.