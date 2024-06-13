Season 3 of the steamy period drama has focused on yet another love story within the Bridgerton clan, with Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) romance taking centre stage - as well as proving to be hot gossip among the members of the Ton.

As many fans will know, season 3 of Bridgerton stepped away from the order of the original novels, with Benedict's love story being bumped for Colin's - and with the third season now fully available, there are plenty wondering: Who is next?

Without further ado, here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 4, including all the speculation on which sibling will be the focus!

Will there be a Bridgerton season 4?

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Yes! Following the triumph of the show's early episodes, it was announced that Netflix had renewed Bridgerton for seasons 3 and 4.

There are a total of eight novels in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, and with three down and one more to go, there could be potential for the next four, but that is yet to be confirmed by the streamer.

Not yet. Production for season 4 has not yet begun, with showrunner Jess Brownell confirming to Refinery29 that the Bridgerton team were still "in the middle of writing [season 4]".

The series hasn't followed a pattern with its release dates during the past three seasons, but with filming yet to commence, it could be a while yet.

What will Bridgerton season 4 be about?

The question on everyone's minds! As of now, no one knows - but there have been some smart teasers along the way.

Due to the Netflix series going out of order to the books, season 4 could focus on any one of the Bridgerton siblings, especially given Francesca's love story began in season 3.

"It's possible that we will continue to go out of order," Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm really excited about Benedict's journey in season 3. It felt like it was too early to have him settled down. He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."

With this in mind, all eyes have turned to Luke Thompson, who is remaining very tight-lipped on the matter.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

When asked if Benedict's love story could be next during an appearance on The View, Thompson joked: "How dare you ask me such personal questions?"

He added: "I don't know. I know that it's so lovely [and] that one of the best things about a TV job is that you get to really explore a character long-form like that and fill him in slowly. So as long as I keep getting to do that."

However, there is one major hint that season 4 could be focused on Benedict. Bridgerton artist Grace Gorman recently posted a photo of Lady Cowper on Instagram and wrote that the character's first name was Araminta.

Fans of the books will be aware that Araminta is the same name as the stepmother of Sophie Beckett, Benedict's love interest!

Of course, this doesn't confirm who season 4 will focus on, as this could just be a hint that Benedict's love story could be teased throughout the next season.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once it becomes more clear!

Who could be in the cast for Bridgerton season 4?

The cast of Bridgerton seasons 2 and 3 changed ever so slightly with the exits of the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Charithra Chandran.

As the focus of season 4 is yet to be confirmed, it isn't clear who will definitely make a return, but there are some likely members of the Ton we can expect back:

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kathani 'Kate' (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte of the United Kingdom of Great Britain

Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Lady Danbury

Polly Walker as Portia, Dowager Baroness Featherington

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington

James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich

Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Elias Amos as John Mondrich

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth

Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch

Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton season 4?

No. As season 4 of Bridgerton is yet to begin filming, there is no trailer.

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

