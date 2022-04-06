The remake, which is being directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman), will star Bill Skarsgård in the titular role, while Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA Twigs (Honey Boy) will star as Skarsgård’s character’s fiancée.

After numerous failed attempts, a reboot of the 1994 cult horror film The Crow is finally taking flight.

Crow was a comic written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that went on to become a film revolving around the brutal murder of couple Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) and her fiancé, Eric Draven (Brandon Lee).

When Eric is resurrected by a crow, he’s given another chance to take on his and Shelly’s murderer – and sets out on an unstoppable path for revenge.

"The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic, and sometimes disturbing," Sanders said in a statement. "It is a story of love, loss, grief, and revenge. It is a great honour to revisit James O'Barr's iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today."

The original movie was sadly overshadowed by Lee’s death during production after the actor was fatally struck by a bullet from a prop gun on set.

A 1996 sequel, The Crow: City of Angels, ensued, as well as The Crow: Salvation in 2000 and The Crow: Wicked Prayer in 2005.

But since then, various attempts to reboot the franchise have fallen flat. A remake starring Jason Momoa fell apart in 2018 after both the Aquaman star and director Corin Hardy abandoned the project.

Ed Pressman, who produced all three films, has wanted to bring a reboot of the franchise to the screen for years.

"The Crow has long held an important space in my life," he said in a statement. "I believe Rupert's vision and the script he's developed with Zach and our great partners is going to hit home for the Crow fan base and invigorate a new generation to O'Barr's story of eternal love and redemption. Rupert's vision is full of pathos, and I can't wait to see The Crow in action and on the screen."

Producer Molly Hassell added: "When Rupert approached us with his vision for the film, we saw immediately it is an exhilarating, modern story for audiences unlike anything we've experienced yet in cinema. Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs are a perfect fit for that vision."

Read on for everything you need to know about the Crow reboot.

The Crow reboot release date speculation

Sadly, a release date for the Crow reboot is yet to be announced.

However, fans shouldn't have too long to wait: filming is expected to kick off in June 2022, in Prague and Munich, with the project “well into pre-production ahead of a June start date”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Crow reboot cast

Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell in The Devil All the Time Netflix

There's plenty to get excited about when it comes to the star-studded cast of the Crow reboot.

Bill Skarsgård will be starring in the movie as the titular character, while Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA Twigs will play the role of Skarsgård’s character’s fiancée, who looks set to get more of a storyline in the new rendition than the character did in the original.

While best known for her music career, FKA Twigs made an acting debut in the 2019 indie Honey Boy.

Skarsgård, meanwhile, is best known for portraying Pennywise in 2017’s It and its sequel. More recently, he played Kro in Marvel’s Eternals cast.

Only time will tell what other names will fill out the ensemble cast, and viewers will have to wait for more information on this front.

Is there a trailer for the Crow reboot?

Sadly, it's too early for a trailer for the reboot, given that the movie is yet to kick off filming.

But watch this space!

Visit our Movies hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.