Meet the cast of Marvel’s Eternals

Given the juggernaut success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, it’s not surprising that the franchise is capable of attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Eternals is the latest entry in the sprawling saga from Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, introducing a complex race of beings who have lived among humans since the dawn of civilisation.

Each one shares similar abilities as well as an ability specific to them, whether that’s super-speed, genius intellect or projecting powerful cosmic energy, meaning they will instantly rank among the most powerful people in the MCU.

It’s unclear exactly how their story will connect with the franchise’s other major players, such as the Avengers, but it seems likely they will end up crossing over eventually.

If you want to be in the know before checking out their debut big-screen adventure, read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Marvel’s Eternals.

Gemma Chan plays Sersi

Who is Sersi? Sersi is one of the kindest members of the Eternals, as her empathetic nature gives her a great affinity for the human race. She has had a romance dating back thousands of years with Ikaris, but in her time living among us, she has started a relationship with mortal man Dane Whitman. Sersi’s powers involve matter manipulation, with a scene from the Eternals trailer seeing her turn a crashing London bus into a flurry of rose petals.

What else has Gemma Chan been in? Chan broke out in the cast of Channel 4 sci-fi drama Humans, following it up with a major role in romcom Crazy Rich Asians and a voice performance in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Unusually, she has already appeared in live-action in the MCU, but as an entirely different character. She played secondary antagonist Minn-Erva in 2019’s Captain Marvel, but producer Kevin Feige later decided he wanted to give her a more prominent role, surprising fans as well as Chan herself.

Richard Madden plays Ikaris

Marvel

Who is Ikaris? Ikaris is one of the most powerful members of the Eternals, whose powers include strength, flight and firing energy beams out of his eyes (think Superman and you’re not too far off). He has long had a romantic connection with Sersi but does not share her deep compassion for the human race.

What else has Richard Madden been in? Madden rose to fame in the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones, where he played the role of Robb Stark until 2013. He went on to find more popular television roles in historical drama Medici and Jed Mercurio thriller Bodyguard, while he also portrayed music manager John Reid in 2019’s Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Angelina Jolie plays Thena

Marvel/YouTube

Who is Thena? Thena is perhaps the deadliest member of the Eternals, as an elite warrior capable of creating virtually any weapon out of cosmic energy in a matter of moments – and wielding it with brutal efficiency. She has a close bond with fellow Eternal Gilgamesh.

What else has Angelina Jolie been in? Jolie is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, first rising to prominence in the late ’90s with roles in The Bone Collector and Girl, Interrupted. She went on to roles in blockbuster movies including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr & Mrs Smith, Salt and Maleficent. Jolie has also worked in the field of animation, where she voiced Lola in Shark Tale and Master Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman

Who is Dane Whitman? Dane is a mortal man who strikes up a romance with Sersi when they start working together at London’s Natural History Museum. In the comic books, Dane goes on to become the superhero Black Knight when he gains possession of a magical sword called the Ebony Blade.

What else has Kit Harington been in? Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow in HBO’s epic drama series Game of Thrones, appearing across all eight seasons. He has also appeared in BBC One miniseries Gunpowder and has a voice role in Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon films.

Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo

Marvel

Who is Kingo? Kingo is another member of the Eternals, whose lust for fame and adoration drove him to Bollywood, where he became a major star. He is capable of firing projectile energy blasts from his hands.

What else has Kumail Nanjiani been in? Nanjiani rose to prominence on US comedies Franklin & Bash, Silicon Valley and Portlandia. He earned an Academy Award nomination for writing 2017 comedy drama The Big Sick, while he has also had major roles in Stuber, Men in Black: International and Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle.

Brian Tyree Henry plays Phastos

Marvel

Who is Phastos? Phastos is a member of the Eternals with incredible intellect, who is responsible for an array of advanced technological inventions. He is also the first openly LGBTQ+ superhero to be featured in the MCU, depicted as having a husband with whom he shares a kiss during the film.

What else has Brian Tyree Henry been in? Since securing a breakout role as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles on Donald Glover’s acclaimed comedy drama Atlanta, Henry has booked a number of high-profile gigs. His recent projects include If Beale Street Could Talk, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Joker, Godzilla vs Kong and Netflix’s The Woman in the Window.

Salma Hayek plays Ajak

Marvel

Who is Ajak? Ajak is the leader of the Eternals and a point of contact with their all-powerful creators, the Celestials. As a mother figure of sorts, she is on-hand to offer wise advice and also has healing abilities.

What else has Salma Hayek been in? Hayek is another major addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having had a successful acting career that includes acclaimed performances in Desperado and Frida, the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination. More recent projects include Adam Sandler comedy Grown Ups and its sequel, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and upcoming drama House of Gucci. She also served as an executive producer and recurring guest star on cult favourite US series Ugly Betty.

Lia McHugh plays Sprite

Marvel

Who is Sprite? Sprite is a member of the Eternals, who is actually thousands of years old despite having the appearance of a young girl. Her special power is projecting life-like illusions.

What else has Lia McHugh been in? McHugh is a relatively new rising talent, but you may recognise her from horror anthology series Into The Dark and Michael Bay-produced lockdown action flick Songbird.

Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari

Getty

Who is Makkari? Move over Quicksilver, the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially has a new speedster. As well as being capable of moving at incredible speeds, Makkari is also noteworthy for being the first deaf superhero to be introduced to the franchise.

What else has Lauren Ridloff been in? Ridloff is known for playing Connie in zombie thriller The Walking Dead, while she also appeared opposite Riz Ahmed in last year’s awards contender, The Sound of Metal.

Barry Keoghan plays Druig

Marvel

Who is Druig? Druig is one of the less trustworthy members of the Eternals, with an ability to manipulate people’s minds, such as by removing certain memories.

What else has Barry Keoghan been in? Keoghan found a breakout role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, where he played a young British soldier called George Mills. He appeared opposite Dev Patel in Arthurian drama The Green Knight and will next be seen in hotly-anticipated reboot The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

Don Lee plays Gilgamesh

Marvel

Who is Gilgamesh? Gilgamesh, also known as The Forgotten One, is the strongest of the Eternals, whose sheer strength is matched only by Thanos. He has a close bond with Thena, but in the comic books, has broken away from the Eternals in the past to carry out campaigns against the Deviants independently.

What else has Don Lee been in? Also known by the name Ma Dong-seok, Don Lee is one of South Korea’s most famous actors, who gained international recognition in 2016 with acclaimed horror movie Train to Busan.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Eternals is released in cinemas on Friday 5th November. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.