It’s hard to think of two more cinematic characters than Godzilla and King Kong, and the iconic monsters are set to do battle in an epic new film released right at the start of April.

Advertisement

Following on from Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs Kong brings the two characters together for the first time since 1962, and also boasts an all-star cast alongside the warring giants.

Originally scheduled to be released in cinemas last November, the film was delayed due to the pandemic – and although fans hoping to catch it on a big screen will have to wait a little longer, it will be available to watch at home very soon.

Read on for everything you need to know about Godzilla vs Kong and how you can watch it in the UK.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong in the UK

Like several of the other films that have been released during the pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent from a range of VOD services including Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store and iTunes from Thursday 1st April 2021.

Of course, there’s every likelihood that the film could still get a big-screen outing when cinemas are given the go-ahead to re-open later in the year, and we’ll keep you updated should any further details emerge on that front.

Godzilla vs Kong cast

Although the main focus may be on the monsters, there are plenty of human stars sharing the spotlight – with big-name talents including Alexander Skarsgaard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall all taking on key roles.

Other cast members include Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Eiza Gonzalez (I Care A Lot), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Kyle Chandler (Bloodline) and Demián Bichir (Chaos Walking).

Advertisement

Godzilla vs Kong trailer

You can get a first look at the epic battle by watching the trailer below.