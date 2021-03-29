How to watch Godzilla vs Kong in the UK
The two gargantuan creatures are set to go head to head in an epic battle.
It’s hard to think of two more cinematic characters than Godzilla and King Kong, and the iconic monsters are set to do battle in an epic new film released right at the start of April.
Following on from Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs Kong brings the two characters together for the first time since 1962, and also boasts an all-star cast alongside the warring giants.
Originally scheduled to be released in cinemas last November, the film was delayed due to the pandemic – and although fans hoping to catch it on a big screen will have to wait a little longer, it will be available to watch at home very soon.
Read on for everything you need to know about Godzilla vs Kong and how you can watch it in the UK.
How to watch Godzilla vs Kong in the UK
Like several of the other films that have been released during the pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent from a range of VOD services including Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store and iTunes from Thursday 1st April 2021.
Of course, there’s every likelihood that the film could still get a big-screen outing when cinemas are given the go-ahead to re-open later in the year, and we’ll keep you updated should any further details emerge on that front.
Godzilla vs Kong cast
Although the main focus may be on the monsters, there are plenty of human stars sharing the spotlight – with big-name talents including Alexander Skarsgaard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall all taking on key roles.
Other cast members include Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Eiza Gonzalez (I Care A Lot), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Kyle Chandler (Bloodline) and Demián Bichir (Chaos Walking).
Godzilla vs Kong trailer
You can get a first look at the epic battle by watching the trailer below.
What is Godzilla vs Kong about?
Serving as a sequel to both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters, the film will see the two gargantuan creatures cross paths in an epic battle – all while a human-led conspiracy group strives to defeat both of the Titans and reclaim the Earth for themselves.
And rather than sitting on the fence, it looks like there could well be a definitive victor of the battle – with director Adam Wingard having previously teased during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. that “I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, ‘Okay, there is a winner’.”