House of Gucci: release date, trailer and cast for crime drama

House of Gucci went viral earlier this year after a production photo showed star Adam Driver sporting a particularly fetching jumper, but now we have an entire trailer full of tasteful knitwear and classy costume choices to admire.

The film tells the true story of the fall of the Gucci dynasty, following the turbulent marriage of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci which ultimately ended in divorce, decadence, betrayal and ultimately murder.

The crime biopic has a suitably trendy cast also, pairing up award-winning actor Adam Driver with pop sensation Lady Gaga hot on the heels of her acclaimed turn in A Star Is Born.

However they might just be eclipsed by Jared Leto, as the character posters have shown the chameleon-esque actor has undergone yet another unrecognisable transformation for his role as Paolo Gucci.

Directed by Ridley Scott and featuring a legendary cast of talented actors, House of Gucci is surely a shoo-in for the awards seasons – and at the very least will look fantastic.

Here’s everything you need to know about House of Gucci.

House of Gucci release date

Doors to the House of Gucci will open on Friday 26th November 2021 – around 100 years after the fashion house was founded.

Unlike many 2021 releases, House of Gucci will be released exclusively in cinemas. However, the film will head to streaming service Paramount Plus in the US following its theatrical run.

It will be a busy few months for director Ridley Scott, as his earlier Adam Driver film The Last Duel will premiere only a few weeks earlier in October.

House of Gucci trailer

The trailer for House of Gucci is suitably stylish and chock-full of Academy Award winners and nominees- see if you can recognise Jared Leto:

House of Gucci cast

House of Gucci has assembled quite the impressive cast of industry veterans, current awards favourites and, of course, Lady Gaga in her first role since her Oscar-nominated performance in A Star is Born.

Gaga will be starring as Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

Star Wars actor Adam Driver will be playing Maurizo, the then head of the Gucci fashion house who was married to Patrizia for nearly 20 years.

Jared Leto will be donning some impressive prosthetics as design chief Paolo Gucci, while British thespian Jeremy Irons portrays Maurizo’s actor father Rodolpho Gucci.

Salma Hayek – who coincidentally is married to the current head of Gucci – stars as Patrizia’s confidant Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, while acting legend Al Pacino stars as Aldo Gucci who participates in a legal battle for the company with nephew Maurizio.

House of Gucci book: Inspiration behind the film

House of Gucci is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

The book focuses on the shocking 1995 assassination and the subsequent trial of Patrizia Reggiani, but also includes a detailed account of the Gucci dynasty and the business’s history spanning a century of conflicts and mysteries.

The book has since been republished to coincide with the release of the film, and was written by Sara Gay Forden who has covered Milan fashion brands for over 15 years.

House of Gucci opens in UK cinemas on 26th November 2021.