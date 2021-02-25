How to watch Paramount Plus: All the details on the new streaming service

With most of us stuck in our homes at the moment and relying on entertainment to stay sane, it should be no surprise that competition among streaming services is really heating up.

Joining established names like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus is a brand new platform from ViacomCBS named Paramount Plus, which will feature an impressive line-up of new projects and legacy content.

The service recently made headlines with the announcement that two mega blockbusters from Paramount Pictures, Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place II, would be available to stream there a mere 45 days after their cinema release.

It’s a move that shows some solidarity with the struggling cinema industry, but also allows Paramount Plus to compete with the likes of HBO Max and Disney Plus, which have both experimented with home releases since the pandemic started.

Read on for everything you need to know about Paramount Plus, including its exclusive line-up of shows and films as well as the price at launch.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a new streamer launching on Thursday 4th March in the United States, that also functions as a relaunched and rebranded version of existing service CBS All Access.

The platform has been home to the popular Star Trek television franchise in the US, but was otherwise struggling to establish itself in a competitive market.

It is hoped that this ambitious relaunch will change all that, with a new logo, name and interface coming along with an impressive slate of original television shows and movies (more on that below).

Paramount Plus in UK

There’s no word yet on when or if Paramount Plus will arrive in the UK, but it’s unlikely to be any time in the immediate future.

We’ll update this page with new information on a UK launch for Paramount Plus as it comes in.

The other major player in streaming that is yet to make it across the pond is HBO Max, but that platform is eyeing an expansion to Latin America and Central Europe in 2021.

It is possible that Paramount Plus could follow a similar strategy, moving to other territories around the world once its core market in North America is established.

Paramount Plus shows

Paramount Plus has announced a slew of original titles in production for its service, including long-awaited revivals, spin-offs from classic films and all-new projects.

The highlights include a new series of classic sitcom Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer returning to the title role, and a streaming series based on Microsoft’s sci-fi video game franchise Halo.

For its child-friendly line-up, Paramount Plus is working on live-action reboots of Dora the Explorer and the Fairly OddParents, as well as a new series of Rugrats featuring the original voice cast.

60 Minutes+ (news magazine programme)

American Tragedy (true crime drama)

Criminal Minds revival

Dora the Explorer (live-action reboot)

Inside Amy Schumer

Fairly OddParents (live-action reboot)

Fatal Attraction series

Flashdance series

Frasier revival

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (prequel series)

Halo (based on the XBOX franchise)

Land Man (based on Texas Monthly’s Boomtown podcast)

Lionness (spy drama)

Love Story series (based on the classic film)

Mayor of Kingstown (prison drama with Jeremy Renner)

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

Rugrats animated revival

Star Trek: Prodigy (animated kids show)

The Game revival (sports sitcom)

The Offer (drama about the making of The Godfather)

The Parallax View series

The Real Criminal Minds (docuseries)

The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah

Y: 1883 (Yellowstone spin-off)

Younger (season seven of Hilary Duff sitcom)

Paramount Plus movies

It has been announced that two major blockbusters from Paramount Pictures, A Quiet Place II and Mission: Impossible 7, will be made available to stream on the studio’s new service only 45 days after their cinema release.

Historically, the typical window for a film to move from theatrical to home release has been closer to 90 days, but this has fluctuated drastically since coronavirus first took hold of the globe.

Alongside these two titles, several original films are in production that will launch directly on Paramount Plus, including a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie and another instalment in the Paranormal Activity franchise.

A Quiet Place: Part II (45 days after cinema release)

Beavis and Butt-Head revival movie

Mission: Impossible 7 (45 days after cinema release)

Paranormal Activity sequel

Stephen King’s Pet Sematary prequel

The In Between (dir. Arie Posin)

Workaholics (based on the TV sitcom)

Paramount Plus price: How much does it cost?

At launch, Paramount Plus will be available at two different price points in the United States.

A budget plan will be available for the low cost of $4.99 per month, with the catch being that this version of the service will feature advert breaks.

Those wishing to ditch the commercials will be able to select the premium plan, priced at $9.99 per month, which will be an ad-free experience (except for live events).

Paramount Plus launches in the United States on Thursday 4th March. Find out what’s on tonight with our TV Guide.