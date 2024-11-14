All that to say, the bar is high for any series hoping for a long run, and Frasier's failure to make a dent on Nielsen's streaming charts suggests that it isn't among the biggest shows on Paramount Plus.

Nevertheless, Kelsey Grammer has expressed interest in bringing more of his most famous character's later years to the screen. Here's everything we know so far about a potential Frasier season 3.

Will there be a Frasier season 3?

Kelsey Grammer stars in Frasier. Paramount Plus

Frasier has not yet been renewed or cancelled by Paramount Plus.

With the season 2 finale only recently released, the streamer will likely be monitoring the performance of the show thus far and seeing if any last-minute binge watchers materialise in the weeks to come.

We'll most likely have an answer about the show's fate within the next couple of months, so keep checking back for updates as they come in.

When could a potential Frasier season 3 be released?

Frasier fans enjoyed a rapid turnaround between seasons 1 and 2, with less than a year separating them, so the creatives behind the sitcom would most likely be aiming for a similar timeframe if they were to go again.

That would point to a potential Frasier season 3 landing on Paramount Plus by September or October 2025.

Who could star in a potential Frasier season 3?

Toks Olagundoye and Nicholas Lyndhurst star in Frasier. Paramount

If Frasier were to be renewed for a third season, we'd expect the full cast to come back for another round of laughs, barring any unexpected exits.

Here's a reminder of the key players in the Frasier cast:

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frederick 'Freddy' Crane

Toks Olagundoye as Professor Olivia Finch

Jess Salgueiro as Eve

Anders Keith as David Crane

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Professor Alan Cornwall

Jimmy Dunn as Bernard 'Moose'

Renee Pezzotta as Smokey

Kevin Daniels as Tiny

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle

Patricia Heaton as Holly Quagliano

Greer Grammer as Alice Doyle

Amy Sedaris as Dr "Doc" Stathos

Yvette Nicole Brown as Dr Monica Finch

Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer

Rachel Bloom as Phoebe Glazer

What could happen in a potential Frasier season 3?

Frasier's season 2 finale left a number of plot threads open to further exploration.

Love was certainly in the air, with Frasier and Holly getting closer over the course of the season, while his son, Freddy, faced the prospect of an awkward love triangle between himself, Eve and Alice.

Meanwhile, Alan was reunited with his estranged daughter, showing a softer side to the jaded academic, which could be expanded upon if the show were to receive another renewal.

On featuring more Cheers connections in a possible season 3, showrunner Chris Harris told ScreenRant: "One area is that we haven't yet taken advantage of the fact that Fraser is back in Boston, and that is where Cheers took place.

"So there's a whole group of characters. Obviously, Bebe was part of that. Lilith. But we'd love for Frasier to run into somebody along the way at some point."

Is there a Frasier season 3 trailer?

Alas, there's no additional footage to share just yet. We'll update this page if that changes.

Frasier is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

