Frasier cast

From writers Chris Harris ( How I Met Your Mother ) and Joe Cristalli ( Life in Pieces ), the new multi-camera comedy will be executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel will see Frasier (Grammer) taking on a different city with new challenges, relationships and dreams to face.

With the news of a new Frasier sequel coming to Paramount Plus , it's never been a better time than now to get re-watching and re-familiarising ourselves with the iconic comedy.

In the original series, which was a spin-off from Cheers, fans followed psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane as he moved to Seattle to start afresh and earned the spot of a radio psychiatrist. The series ran for a staggering 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 and proved to be one of the most successful American sitcoms of all time, going on to win a then-record of 37 Primetime Emmys.

Cast announcements for the new spin-off series have been coming in, so as well as getting acquainted with the characters of the upcoming Paramount Plus series, read on for a lowdown on the original cast of Frasier also.

Frasier 2023 cast

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

Kelsey Grammer will be reprising his role in Frasier. Getty

Who is Frasier Crane? Frasier is, of course, the titular character that the original comedy series is based around – and he's returning for the 2023 reboot. Throughout the 11 seasons, we followed the doctor-turned-radio-show-host as he embarked on a new life in his hometown of Seattle. In this new series, he will be embarking on new adventures in a different city.

In addition to reprising his role in the revival series, Grammer is also executive producing. Upon the news of the series being revived, Grammer said: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount Plus on its entry into the streaming world.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane.”

Where have I seen Kelsey Grammer? While he gained fame from his role as Frasier Crane, he has also gone on to appear in sitcoms like 30 Rock, Modern Family and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as other TV series like Dr Death alongside Joshua Jackson.

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall

Nicholas Lyndhurst is joining the cast of the new Frasier sequel series. Getty

Who is Alan Cornwall? According to Variety, Cornwall is described as “Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor".

"British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s – if only he ever felt like using it. Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.”

Where have I seen Nicholas Lyndhurst before? The English actor is most known for his role as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, but this new role in Frasier marks a reunion for Grammer and Lyndhurst, who previously starred together in Man of La Mancha for the English National Opera.

Lyndhurst is also known for his roles in Goodnight Sweetheart, Going Straight, Rock & Chips and New Tricks. Speaking about Lyndhurst joining the new series to the BBC, Grammer said: "It suddenly occurred to me when we were putting the show together, we've never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he has a great friend ... This real friendship thing is something we've not seen Frasier in."

Anders Keith as David

Anders Keith will star in the 2023 Frasier sequel.

Who is David? Niles and Daphne’s son and Frasier's nephew, David is an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. According to his character's synopsis, he has "Niles’s intelligence, Daphne’s smile, and neither of their polish".

It adds: "David’s unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew’s earnest enthusiasm." The character was introduced in the finale of the original series when Daphne gave birth to a son. He is named after the series’s co-creator David Angell, who died in the September 11 attacks.

Where have I seen Anders Keith? The young actor is making his professional Hollywood debut in Frasier, but has also appeared in short film Variations.

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy

Jack Cutmore-Scott will star in the 2023 Frasier sequel series. Getty

Who is Freddy? Freddy, also known as Frederick, is Frasier and Lilith’s son and is roommate to Eve. The relationship between Freddy and his father is set to be on rocky waters, with Eve stepping in to be a critical bridge between the father and son as they attempt to reconcile.

Where have I seen Jack Cutmore-Scott? The English actor has starred in ABC drama Deception, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Tenet and Hawaii Five-0.

Jess Salgueiro as Eve

Jess Salgueiro will star in the 2023 Frasier sequel series. Getty

Who is Eve? One of the leads opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott, Eve has been described as "spontaneous, outgoing and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not". She is Freddy’s (Cutmore-Scott) roommate and a breath of fresh air with an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy.

Where have I seen Jess Salgueiro? Salgueiro is known for her roles in The Boys, Orphan Black, Tiny Pretty Things and Y: The Last Man.

Frasier original cast: Full list of actors and characters in comedy series

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane

John Mahoney as Martin Crane

Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle

Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe

Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer

Tom McGowan as Kenny Daly

Marsha Mason as Sherry Dempsey

Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton

Patrick Kerr as Noel Shempsky

Millicent Martin as Gertrude Moon

Brian Klugman as Kirby Gardner

Felicity Huffman as Julia Wilcox

Read on for more information on the original cast and who they play.

David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane

The cast of Frasier. NBC

Who is Niles Crane? Niles is Frasier's younger brother and a fellow psychiatrist, but is cold-hearted and more arrogant than his older brother. He's also father to David, who stars in the new 2023 series.

However, the character will not be returning, with Grammer revealing to People magazine that “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles”.

Where have I seen David Hyde Pierce? While Pierce starred as Niles from 1993 to 2004, he has also gone on to star in The Good Wife and most recently alongside Sarah Lancashire in HBO's Julia.

John Mahoney as Martin Crane

John Mahoney as Martin Crane in Frasier.

Who is Martin Crane? Martin is Frasier and Niles's father, who Frasier reconnects with when he moves back to Seattle. He won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal.

Where have I seen John Mahoney? Mahoney passed away in 2018 aged 77 after battling throat cancer, but had a long career starring in films such as In The Line of Fire and TV shows like ER, Foyle's War and Cheers.

Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon

Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon in Frasier. Getty

Who is Daphne Moon? Daphne was Martin's live-in caregiver. Working class and eccentric, Moon was characterised as an English immigrant from Manchester who had psychic abilities and had Niles falling for her in the early seasons.

Where have I seen Jane Leeves? Leeves has had a variety of roles in Hot in Cleveland, The Meaning of Life, James and the Giant Peach and The Resident.

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle in Frasier. Getty

Who is Roz Doyle? The producer of Frasier's radio show, Roz was always depicted as a sharp contrast to Daphne. In the middle of the 11th season run, Roz becomes pregnant with daughter Alice and so, the show addresses some of the challenges she faces as a single mother.

Where have I seen Peri Gilpin? Gilpin has starred in various TV shows like Broad City, Modern Family, Kevin Can F**k Himself and Station 19.

Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe

Dan Butler as Bulldog in Frasier. Getty

Who is Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe? The often-times misogynistic host of Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe and the Gonzo Sports Show, the radio show that would come after Frasier's.

Where have I seen Dan Butler? Butler is most known for voicing the character of Mr Simmons on Nickelodeon's Hey Arnold, but has also starred in Elementary, Blue Bloods and Blonde.

Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer

Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe in Frasier. Getty

Who is Bebe Glazer? Frasier's flirtatious and duplicitous agent, Glazer is described by Niles as "Lady Macbeth without the sincerity" in the series, hinting at the fact that she will use any method to get her or her clients the best deal.

Where have I seen Harriet Sansom Harris? Harris is best known for her role as Felicia Tilman in Desperate Housewives, but has also starred in Ratched, Hacks and Electric City.

Tom McGowan as Kenny Daly

Tom McGowan as Kenny Daly in Frasier. Getty

Who is Kenny Daly? Frasier's station manager at KACL who appeared in 42 episodes.

Where have I seen Tom McGowan? McGowan has starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Good Fight and Curb Your Enthusiasm, to name a few.

