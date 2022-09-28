The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name which offered a fictionalised odyssey through the life of the screen goddess Marilyn Monroe.

It has already created a lot of discussions but director Andrew Dominik's film Blonde has finally arrived on Netflix .

The story offers a dramatised examination of Monroe's journey from Norma Jean Mortensen to the tragic but iconic figure known throughout the world.

So, who plays who in the film Blonde and who are the key figures to keep an eye on?

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Blonde cast: Ana de Armas and more in Marilyn Monroe drama

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe/Norma Jean Mortensen

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a scene from Niagara in Blonde. Netflix

Who is Marilyn Monroe? Born Norma Jean Mortensen, Marilyn is, of course, a global icon, sex symbol, Hollywood star and committed actress. The film Blonde is a fictionalised examination of her life and psychological state throughout.

What else has Ana de Armas been in? The Cuban actress is best known for her performances in the films Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No Time To Die, Deep Water, and The Gray Man.

Adrien Brody plays Arthur Miller/The Playwright

Adrien Brody as The Playwright in Blonde Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Who is Arthur Miller? A celebrated playwright who becomes Marilyn's third husband. The pair were married for five years and wed the same year that he divorced his first wife.

What else has Adrien Brody been in? An Oscar-winner for his performance in The Pianist, Adrien Brody is an American actor who has also starred in films The Thin Red Line, The Village, King Kong, The Darjeeling Limited, The Fantastic Mr Fox, Predators, Midnight in Paris, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch. Brody also starred in the fourth season of Peaky Blinders.

Bobby Cannavale plays Joe DiMaggio/Ex-Athlete

Bobby Cannavale as Ex-Athlete in Blonde Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Who is Joe DiMaggio? A former New York Yankees baseball player and the second husband of Marilyn Monroe.

What else has Bobby Cannavale been in? In television, Cannavale's best-known roles were in Mr Robot, Vinyl, and Third Watch. He won Emmys for his turns in Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire. In the film, Cannavale has starred in The Station Agent, Blue Jasmine, Spy, Ant-Man, I, Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Irishman, and Sing 2.

Xavier Samuel plays Charlie "Cass" Chaplin Jr.

Xavier Samuel as Cass Chaplin in Blonde Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Who is Charlie Chaplin Jr.? An American actor and the son of the silent movie icon of the same name.

What else has Xavier Samuel been in? The Australian actor has starred in the films Adore, September, Newcastle, The Loved Ones, Frankenstein, A Few Best Men, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and Spin Out.

Julianne Nicholson plays Gladys Pearl Baker

Julianne Nicholson as Gladys in Blonde. Matt Kennedy / Netflix

Who is Gladys Pearl Baker? The mentally unwell mother of Norma Jean Mortensen.

What else has Julianne Nicholson been in? The American actress has starred in the films August: Osage County, Tully, Kinsey, Conviction, Black Mass, Togo, and I, Tonya. Nicholson has also starred in the series Ally McBeal, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, and her Emmy Award-winning turn in Mare of Easttown.

Caspar Phillipson plays John F. Kennedy/The President

Who is John F. Kennedy? The 35th President of the United States of America and is portrayed here as the lover - and abuser - of Marilyn Monroe.

What else has Caspar Phillipson been in? The Danish actor is best known for portraying John F. Kennedy in the film Jackie and having a close likeness to the iconic president.

Toby Huss plays Allan "Whitey" Snyder

Who is Allan Snyder? Marilyn Monroe's personal makeup artist.

What else has Toby Huss been in? Huss is best known for his roles in The Adventures of Pete & Pete, King of the Hill, Carnivale, and Halt and Catch Fire.

Blonde was released in select cinemas on Friday 23rd September and is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 28th September. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.