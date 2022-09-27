How to watch new Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde

The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name and sees Ana de Armas star as Marilyn Monroe, a role for which she underwent a transformation that gives her an uncanny resemblance to the '50s actress.

Andrew Dominik's Blonde has received much attention in the lead up to its release, and now that it has arrived on our screens, that attention has only ramped up.

The Blonde cast also includes Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, Monroe's second husband, and Adrien Brody as her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller.

As Blonde reviews continue to pour in, you may be wondering where you can watch the film and whether it has already landed on Netflix. Read on to find out.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Blonde online

Adrien Brody as The Playwright and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Netflix

Blonde will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 28th September 2022 at 8am BST. All you need is a Netflix subscription.

Like Roma and The Irishman before it, the film also had a limited run in cinemas to meet the criteria for the Academy Awards.

Is Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde in cinemas?

Yes, the film is currently in cinemas on limited release following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on 8th September.

Blonde is expected to remain in select theatres after it lands on Netflix.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.