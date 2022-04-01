How to watch Hacks in the UK

The Emmy and Golden Globe winning series stars Jean Smart ( Watchmen , Mare of Easttown ) as Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian who, in order to maintain relevance, is teamed up with young out-of-work comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

Comedy-drama show Hacks burst onto screens in the US almost a year ago, and won instant critical acclaim.

Until now, UK audiences have been left out in the cold, unable to watch the hit show and find out what all the fuss is about - until now.

With the series finally available to watch in the UK, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hacks.

How to watch Hacks season 1 in the UK

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

All 10 episodes of Hacks season 1 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video, meaning you can binge through the entire boxset in no time.

The episodes in the season are titled as follows:

There Is No Line Primm A Gig's a Gig D'Jewelry Falling New Eyes Tunnel of Love 1.69 Million Interview I Think She Will

What is Hacks about?

Hacks tells the story of a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Einbinder). Vance is struggling for relevance, while Einbinder is out of work as a comedy writer because of an insensitive tweet.

The pair reluctantly team up, but at first it certainly doesn't seem to be a match made in heaven.

Will there be a Hacks season 2?

Hacks was renewed for season 2 back in June 2021, meaning that when you get to the end of your binge you don't have to worry about whether you'll see Deborah and Ava again.

We don't yet have a release date for the second season, but we do have casting news - legendary actresses Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Margaret Cho have all joined the fray following the first season's phenomenal success.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hacks season 1 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Hacks season 1 right here.

Hacks season 1 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK now. You can sign up for a free trial with Amazon Prime Video here.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale on Tuesday (29th March) – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.