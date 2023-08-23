This so-called "third act" will see him return to Boston, Massachusetts – the setting of Cheers, where the character debuted – to face new challenges with his son, nephew and some new friends.

Rumours of a Frasier revival have been flying around since 2016, so it's exciting that we're now just a short time away from finding out if Grammer and his team can recapture the magic of the original show.

Read on for everything you need to know about Frasier on Paramount Plus.

CONFIRMED: Frasier will be returning on Paramount Plus from Thursday 12th October 2023 with a double bill launch, before shifting into a weekly schedule for the remaining chapters.

In total, there will be 10 episodes in the first season of the Frasier revival, with the finale currently scheduled to arrive on Thursday 7th December 2023.

Frasier revival cast: New and returning

Toks Olagundoye, Kelsey Grammer and Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier. Paramount

The cast of the Frasier revival consists of both new and returning faces, with Kelsey Grammer back once again to lead the proceedings in the eponymous role.

The actor has achieved great success with the character in the past – four Emmys, two Golden Globes and 20 seasons of television (if you include Cheers) – so expectations are high for this latest run.

Original stars Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin will be recurring as Frasier's ex-wife Lilith and co-worker Roz Doyle respectively, while Anders Keith has been cast as his nephew, David, who was a newborn baby in the previous series finale.

The character of Frasier's son, Freddy, is also returning, although the role has been recast with Oppenheimer actor Jack Cutmore-Scott replacing Trevor Einhorn, who originated the role.

In a twist that has intrigued UK-based fans, Only Fools and Horses legend Nicholas Lyndhurst has been cast as co-lead Alan Cornwall - a friend of Frasier's from university, who is now a professor himself.

Grammer told the Sunday Times that he and Lyndhurst "fell in love" while working together on a Broadway show titled Man of La Mancha, calling the Brit star "an extraordinary actor" and "a dear friend".

On their dynamic in the show, he added: "It suddenly occurred to me when we were putting the show together, we’ve never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he has a great friend.

"He had Niles, of course, but he was his brother and there was a competition underscoring everything they did, and a family connection that got them through some difficulties.

"But this real friendship thing is something we’ve not seen Frasier in… So we’re discovering a man who is still discovering himself, and that is what I find interesting to play."

Rounding out the cast of the Frasier revival is Jess Salgueiro (Jupiter's Legacy) as Freddy's roommate, Eve, and Toks Olagundoye (Fatal Attraction) as Olivia, the head of an Ivy League university's psychology department.

One person who definitely isn't appearing is David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's brother, Niles, with Grammer telling People that his former co-star "wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance". He currently stars in Sarah Lancashire's Julia.

What is the Frasier revival about?

Kelsey Grammer, Jess Salgueiro and Jack Cutmore-Scott in Frasier. Paramount

Few details have been revealed about the plot of the Frasier revival.

We do know that the character will be moving back to Boston, Massachusetts – the setting of Cheers – where he'll take on new challenges and relationships in the next chapter of his life.

Variety reported that the show will also see Frasier attempt to fulfil an "old dream or two", so expect him to be hard at work on some new plans and projects.

Is there a Frasier revival trailer?

Paramount Plus released an initial teaser for the Frasier revival in August 2023, which featured a remixed version of Grammer's theme song, Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs. Watch now:

