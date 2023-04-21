Fatal Attraction follows lawyer Dan Gallagher (Jackson) as his extramarital fling with colleague Alex Forrest (Caplan) spirals wildly out of control, as it becomes apparent she won't let him go without a fight.

One of the most famous films of the 1980s has been reimagined as a streaming series for Paramount Plus , with Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson set to star.

The show is inspired by the 1987 film of the same name, starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in the aforementioned roles, which went on to become a major contender at that year's Academy Awards.

However, some commentators – including Close herself – have questioned the film's unsympathetic treatment of its female lead, with this modern version potentially seeking to right that wrong.

If you're interested to know more, read on for how to watch Fatal Attraction on Paramount Plus, and everything else you need to know about the hotly anticipated remake.

How to watch Fatal Attraction in the UK

Fatal Attraction will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK, with the first three episodes set to launch on Monday 1st May 2023.

From that point, a new episode will drop weekly until the two-part finale on Monday 29th May 2023.

The show will air one day earlier in the United States, where it premieres on Sunday 30th April, so be careful to avoid spoilers which are sure to spill on social media.

Fatal Attraction cast

Fatal Attraction on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus

Fatal Attraction stars Joshua Jackson as lawyer Dan Gallagher (Fringe) and Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble) as his colleague-turned-stalker Alex Forrest.

The legendary roles were previously held by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in the 1987 original film.

The eight-part series also stars Amanda Peet (Dirty John) as Dan's doting wife Beth, while Alyssa Jirrels (As We See It) will play his grown-up daughter Ellen in a flash-forward storyline set 15 years after the affair takes place.

Toby Huss (Dickinson) also stars as Dan's longtime friend Mike Gerard, while Reno Wilson (Good Girls) plays Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman (I Know This Much Is True) appears as Beth's business partner, Arthur Tomlinson.

The cast of Fatal Attraction (2023) also includes:

Wanda De Jesus as Marcella Levya

Doreen Calderon as Maureen Walker

Jason Jia as Damien Habalo

Jessica Harper as Sophie

John Getz as Warren

Toks Olagundoye as Conchita Lewis

David Sullivan as Frank Gallardo

Isabella Briggs as Stella

Walter Perez as Jorge Perez

David Meunier as Richard Macksey

Dee Wallace as Emma Rauch

Gary Perez as Rolando Cabral

What is Fatal Attraction about?

Fatal Attraction follows the relationship between married man Dan Gallagher and his colleague Alex Forrest, who he sleeps with one fateful evening in what he believes will be a one-time extramarital fling.

However, Alex is not content with being tossed aside as Dan attempts to return to his normal life, so she begins using increasingly extreme methods of getting his attention.

In a change to the original film, Fatal Attraction on Paramount Plus is set across two time periods – 2008 and 2023 – with the later one picking up as Dan is released from prison after serving 15 years for Alex's murder.

Maintaining his innocence after all these years, Dan swiftly sets about clearing his name, which he hopes could bring his family to forgive him for his disloyalty.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

You can sign up to Paramount Plus now for £6.99/month or £69.90 for a full year, and get a seven-day free trial.

The streaming service, formerly known as CBS All Access, launched in the UK last year and is the home of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowjackets and Rabbit Hole, among other original shows.

Fatal Attraction trailer

Paramount Plus dropped its Fatal Attraction trailer earlier this month. Watch below:

Previously, the streamer had offered a glimpse of the show in the teaser linked below. Watch now:

Fatal Attraction launches on Paramount Plus on Monday 1st May. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

