Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 - when will it be released?

The prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series and spin-off to Star Trek: Discovery has been a hit with fans, giving us new origins for beloved characters and taking the franchise back to its episodic routes.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 has just come to an end in the US, and while the episodes may still be airing weekly here in the UK, fans are already looking ahead to when they can see more of Captain Pike, Spock and the rest of the USS Enterprise Crew.

However, after a barnstorming finale which saw Captain Pike visited by his future self, just when will we catch up with these characters next, and is a second season on the cards?

Read on for everything you need to know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.

Has Star Trek: Strange New Worlds been renewed for season 2?

Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Marni Grossman/Paramount+

It has – and thankfully for the show's fans we hopefully shouldn't have too long to wait before we can see it.

The series was renewed for a second season before the first even debuted, with confirmation coming in January alongside renewals for Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 be released?

Anson Mount and Christina Chong in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Paramount

Filming on the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds began in February of this year and wrapped in early July, meaning that fans should be able to see it sooner rather than later, hopefully towards the start of 2023.

With Paramount Plus now launched in the UK, there may also be less of a delay for British viewers when compared with those stateside - season 1 debuted in America on 5th May, but wasn't available here until 22nd June. Hopefully that delay can be shortened for season 2.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast - who will be back for season 2?

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Paramount Plus

We don't yet have a full confirmed cast list for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, but we do know Anson Mount will be back as Captain Pike, while another classic Star Trek character has been newly cast for season 2 - James T Kirk.

He will be played by Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries), with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers saying in a statement: "Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role."

One cast member who seemingly won't be back is Bruce Horak as Hemmer, the Enterprise's chief engineer who died in episode 9, All Those Who Wander.

Here's a full list of who we'd expect to be in the main cast for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura

Melissa Navia as Lt Erica Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. Joseph M'Benga

Rebecca Romijn as Number One

Paul Wesley as James T Kirk

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

There isn't a trailer available just yet but we'll keep this page updated as soon as we get one. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season one right here.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stream on Wednesdays on Paramount Plus in the UK.

