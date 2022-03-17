The slick sci-fi drama had streamed on Netflix for its first three seasons and the assumption was that it would stay there for the fourth instalment.

Star Trek: Discovery has officially been renewed for a fifth season, and it looks like it could be boldly going to a new home in the UK.

However, mere days before the premiere, Paramount abruptly pulled the show's premiere in countries where its newly relaunched streaming service is not available.

Paramount Plus (formerly known as CBS All Access) is planning to expand into new regions – including the UK – later this year, so the studio was keen to regain exclusivity of arguably its biggest franchise.

Thankfully, Pluto TV stepped in to air the show for UK Trekkies, but it looks like the next run of episodes may find its home on Paramount Plus whenever it rolls around.

And either way, they can at least take some comfort in the knowledge that their fan-favourite show's future is secure and that we should all be on the same release schedule by the time season 5 rolls around.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 release date speculation

Star Trek: Discovery was officially renewed for season 5 in January 2022, with the series continuing to be one of the top performers on streaming service Paramount Plus.

No release date was given with the announcement, but we can make an educated guess on the timeframe based on the pattern that the show has followed thus far.

With the exception of season 3, which took longer to produce due to the pandemic holding up post-production, new episodes have appeared approximately 11 months on from the preceding finale.

That means we're likely to see Star Trek: Discovery in early 2023, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Who is in Star Trek: Discovery season 5 cast?

While Paramount hasn't disclosed an official cast list for season 5 just yet, the principal members are all expected to return, led by Sonequa Martin-Green in the lead role of Discovery's Captain Burnham.

It's likely she will be reunited with actor and contortionist Doug Jones in the prosthetic-heavy role of Saru, the first Kelpien to join the ranks of Starfleet.

Other actors in the Star Trek: Discovery supporting cast include Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber and Tig Notaro as Jett Reno.

David Ajala and Blu del Barrio are more recent additions as Book and Adira respectively, joining the cast in season 3 and became firmly established in the fourth outing.

Other big-name talent including The Mummy star Oded Fehr and legendary director David Cronenberg have also joined the cast in recent years in recurring roles.

Expect some new faces to appear when Discovery returns too, with casting announcements likely to be made over the coming weeks and months – watch this space for updates.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 plot theories

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery focused on the emergence of a mysterious new life form later known as Species 10-C, as well as a reckless plan by the villainous Ruon Tarka that puts the entire universe at risk.

The story moving forward will depend largely on the outcome of the season finale, particularly the lasting consequences of the Discovery crew's actions and which members make it out of the finale alive.

It's possible that the writers could take inspiration from events happening in the real world when plotting the upcoming episodes, with this latest storyline partially influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Showrunner Michelle Paradise told TVLine: “We’re taking the spirit of what we were and are feeling as a global family, and then looking through the eyes of our characters and seeing how they would respond to something that is bigger than themselves.

“In [this] case, it’s a scientific anomaly. We don’t know at the start of the season what it is, where it came from, what is its nature. Our heroes are going to have to figure that one out.”

Is there a Star Trek: Discovery season 5 trailer?

Not just yet – and with production still in the early stages, we wouldn't expect footage any time soon.

Star Trek: Discovery is coming soon. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

