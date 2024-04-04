However, there are others on the hunt who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves.

Sonequa Martin-Green has returned to lead the cast for one final time, alongside the likes of Doug Jones and Wilson Cruz. But, after a barnstorming first two episodes, when can fans expect the third episode to be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Star Trek: Discovery season 5.

More like this

When will Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 3 be released?

Star Trek: Discovery. Marni Grossman /Paramount+

The first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 were released at once, but the show has subsequently shifted to a weekly release, with each new episode arriving on a weekly basis, one after the other.

This means that episode 3, titled Jinaal, will stream on Paramount Plus from 11th April 2024.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 release schedule - When are new episodes out?

Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery season 5. Michael Gibson/Paramount+

With the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 now available to stream on Paramount Plus, here is a full schedule of when future episodes will be arriving on the platform:

Episode 1 – Red Directive – Thursday 4th April 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Under the Twin Moons – Thursday 4th April 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Jinaal – Thursday 11th April 2024

Episode 4 – Face the Strange – Thursday 18th April 2024

Episode 5 – Mirrors – Thursday 25th April 2024

Episode 6 – Whistlespeak – Thursday 2nd May 2024

Episode 7 – Erigah – Thursday 9th May 2024

Episode 8 – Labyrinths – Thursday 16th May 2024

Episode 9 - Langrange Point - Thursday 23rd May 2024

Episode 10 - Life, Itself - Thursday 30th May 2024

What time do new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 come out?

For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:

8am BST (British Summer Time)

12am PT (Pacific Time)

3am ET (Eastern Time)

2am CT (Central Time)

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 trailer

You can watch the trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Discovery right here now.

Star Trek: Discovery will continue on 11th April on Paramount Plus. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.