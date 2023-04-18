The Everything Everywhere All at Once star will be reprising her role as Star Trek: Discovery character Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the movie, which is set to begin production later in 2023.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh has revealed that she is "thrilled" to be returning to the world of Star Trek in the recently announced Paramount Plus film Star Trek: Section 31.

And she's clearly delighted to be back – explaining that she's "beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long".

She added that Section 31 had been "near and dear" to her heart ever since she began playing Philippa and continued that "to see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams".

She concluded: "We can’t wait to share what's in store for you and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

According to Paramount, the film will see Philippa join a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets while also facing the sins of her past.

Star Trek: Discovery alumni Craig Sweeny and Olatunde Osunsanmi will respectively write and direct the film, while no further casting news has been revealed at this stage.

A spin-off focusing on Yeoh's character had long been rumoured to be in the works – although originally as a series rather than a film – and executive producer Alex Kurtzman has revealed that the star first suggested the idea before the first season of Discovery even aired.

"She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win," he said of Yeoh's triumph in the Best Actress category at this year's Oscars.

"Everyone on Team Trek couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”

