After weeks of waiting, we've finally got answers as to Jack's true identity on Star Trek: Picard – and it proved to be a devastating revelation for Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc and the rest of the crew.

In the penultimate episode of the Star Trek series's final season, it was revealed that Picard’s time assimilated by the Borg as Locutus meant he had passed Borg material down to his and Beverley Crusher's son Jack, meaning all season Jack has unwittingly been a Borg transmitter.

Once the discovery had been made in a therapy session with Troi, Jack was taken into custody, but he escaped by using his mind control to assimilate the guards. He then went to confront the Borg Queen, but was assimilated himself almost immediately upon arrival.

Gates McFadden as Dr Beverly Crusher and Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard. Trae Patton/Paramount+

In the episode, the Borg also went on to assimilate all of the Titan's young cadets, leading the rest of the crew to bring the Enterprise-D out from storage for a final showdown.

The third and final season of Picard has been a nostalgic outing all round for fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as numerous cast members returned. There was even a notable Star Trek: Voyager cameo earlier this season, with Tuvok making a re-appearance.

Meanwhile Henry Dekker, who has played mysterious villain Titus Rikka this season, was also a blast from the past for Trek fans, as he previously appeared in Generations as a child actor, playing Picard's imaginary son Thomas.

Showrunner Terry Matalas previously revealed that this wasn't a conscious choice, saying that Dekker "just auditioned for the role and he's fantastic".

He continued: "It didn't actually dawn on us until we were shooting that that was the case, that [Dekker] had been [...] part of it before. But wow, is he good in that scene? Yeah. Like he's so good."

