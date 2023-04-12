Prepare yourselves - Grand Admiral Thrawn is on his way.

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role as the iconic villain, the latest episode of The Mandalorian appeared to set up his arrival.

It's been confirmed that he'll appear in upcoming series Ahsoka, set to land on Disney Plus this August, but some fans have speculated that we could get a glimpse of him in The Mandalorian's season 3 finale.

Either way, the Mando-verse is preparing for his arrival, with episode 8 seeing the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who conferred with the Shadow Council, which featured figures like Commandant Hux and Captain Pellaeon (the father of General Pellaeon from the Sequel Trilogy).

The Captain assures the council: "Grand Admiral Thrawn's return will herald in the reemergence of our military and provide Commandant Hux enough time to deliver on Project Necromancer."

Gideon isn't convinced though: "You always speak with much authority and yet I see, once again, that Grand Admiral Thrawn is missing from your delegation. Any word on when he will be able to participate in the Shadow Council?"

The Captain argues that Thrawn's return must be kept secret, with Gideon pointing out that he hasn't heard even a whisper of Thrawn's return and that perhaps they should look to new leadership.

The mention follows on from the end of Star Wars: Rebels, when Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger disappeared into hyperspace.

However, with them both set to appear in live-action for the first time in Ahsoka, it seems the pair of them are set to return sooner rather than later.

