Speculation has been rife as to who would be taking on the role of the epic villain, especially after the teaser trailer showed a mysterious shadowy figure walking away.

It's official! Lars Mikkelsen is reprising his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn for Ahsoka , the upcoming Star Wars series.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni confirmed the exciting news by bringing Mikkelsen out at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Clearly thrilled, Mikkelsen, who voiced the character in Star Wars: Rebels, said: "It’s wonderful. Thank you so much."

The actor added: "People are so passionate about bringing this to life for you guys."

It's the first time the character will be seen in live-action, as is the case with many of the characters returning for Ahsoka, including Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and fan favourite Ezra Bridger, played by Eman Esfandi.

Meanwhile, Ahsoka herself is played by Rosario Dawson, who was full of praise for Ashley Eckstein, who voiced the character before she took over.

"I feel really blessed to have such volumes of history to reflect back on," Dawson explained, adding that Eckstein had done a "remarkable job".

Ahsoka is set to air this summer, and will tie in with The Mandalorian season 3.

Created by Dave Filoni for The Clone Wars animated movie and subsequent TV series (with Filoni serving as the creator and showrunner of the Ahsoka Disney+ series), Ahsoka Tano comes from a species called the Togruta and enters the Star Wars universe as the young apprentice of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney Plus in August 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year.

