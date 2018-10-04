The story will follow a "lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy", before the events of Star Wars Episode VII.

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe," the post reads. "The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic..."

It is as yet unknown who will play the protagonist in the new series – or when it will be released. Disney's streaming service is set to launch in 2019.

The Mandalorian will be the first live action TV series in the Star Wars universe. It will likely go into production whenever Favreau wraps up his live-action, Donald Glover & Beyoncé-led reboot of The Lion King.