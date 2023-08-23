The former Jedi is not the only one trying to track him down either, as the villains Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diane Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson), and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) seek to track him down too.

So, just who is Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Star Wars universe and why is he so important?

Who is Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels.

In the world of Star Wars, Grand Admiral Thrawn (real name Mitth'raw'nuruodo, so eat your heart out ‘Grogu’) is an alien (from a species called the Chiss) who serves as a senior officer within the Empire.

Noted for his ruthlessness and tactical acumen, Thrawn makes a point of “knowing his enemy” to the extent that he spends considerable time researching a species’ philosophy, art and culture, turning this information to his advantage in a storied military career.

“Most of the Imperial leaders we see in the movies rule through a combination of fear and manipulation,” Thrawn creator Timothy Zahn said in a 2017 interview. “I wanted to create something different: a commander who could lead through loyalty.

“The result was Thrawn, a tactical genius whose troops follow him willingly, and who will fight for him whether or not he's watching over their shoulders.”

However, exactly when Thrawn’s battles take place is a little confusing – because there are (sort of) two Thrawns.

The character was originally invented by Zahn in his official Star Wars novel Heir to the Empire, the first of his “Thrawn trilogy” which chronicled events after 1983 movie Return of the Jedi.

In short, Thrawn was the big threat faced by Luke, Leia and Han after they defeated Vader and the Emperor, picking up the pieces of the Empire and organising them into a significant new threat before eventually being defeated.

However, that storyline (and indeed all the Expanded Universe Star Wars books) has since been de-canonised. When Disney bought LucasFilm, all the official Star Wars books set after Return of the Jedi were wiped from the slate, rechristened “Star Wars Legends” as they planned their own film sequel trilogy.

Thrawn – like Jacen and Jaina Solo, Ben Skywalker, Lowie and the rest – no longer existed officially. At least, to begin with – because as many Star Wars heroes have learned, Thrawn is pretty hard to kill.

Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels

You see, due to his popularity with fans, Thrawn was revived in the “official” continuity within the animated series Star Wars Rebels, hunting down Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger and the other characters across space while voiced by Sherlock’s Lars Mikkelsen.

Thrawn was also brought back in a new series of books by his original creator Timothy Zahn, meaning he was firmly ensconced within Star Wars lore once more – albeit quite a few years earlier in stories set before 1977’s A New Hope, rather than after Return of the Jedi as in his earlier appearances.

In his final Star Wars Rebels appearance, Thrawn apparently vanished after young Jedi Ezra turned the Force-sensitive space whales the Purrgil against his Star Destroyer, dragging both Thrawn and Ezra through hyperspace to places unknown.

However, Thrawn survived after all…

Grand Admiral Thrawn in The Mandalorian

Xander Berkeley as Captain Gilad Pellaeon in The Mandalorian. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Grand Admiral Thrawn did not appear in the first three seasons of The Mandalorian but he was mentioned.

Ahsoka Tano took Lady Morgan Elsbeth into her custody on Corvus and asked her for the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the second season episode, Chapter 13: The Jedi.

Then, in the third season's seventh episode we received a hint of a future appearance from Thrawn at a meeting of the Shadow Council of the remnants of the Galactic Empire, which included Commandant Brendol Hux and Thrawn's henchman Captain Gilad Pellaeon.

Captain assures the council: "Grand Admiral Thrawn's return will herald in the reemergence of our military and provide Commandant Hux enough time to deliver on Project Necromancer."

Gideon isn't convinced though: "You always speak with much authority and yet I see, once again, that Grand Admiral Thrawn is missing from your delegation. Any word on when he will be able to participate in the Shadow Council?"

Details are scarce in the council regarding Thrawn's return but we know he is and there are people looking for him.

Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka

A rear view of Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Thrawn does not appear in the first two episodes of Ahsoka but will appear later in the run.

The villain is being tracked not just by Tano and the forces of the New Republic, but also by an escaped Lady Morgan Elsbeth and her associates Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati.

Who plays Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Lars Mikkelsen as Søren Ravn in Borgen. Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Grand Admiral Thrawn is portrayed by the actor Lars Mikkelsen.

The Danish actor voiced Thrawn in his animated appearances and will play him in live-action in Ahsoka.

The actor is also known for his roles in series such as The Killing, Borgen, Sherlock and many more.

