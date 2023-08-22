The much-hyped series sees Rosario Dawson return to the role of outcast Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who has been on quite the journey since her debut during the brutal days of the Clone Wars.

Here, we catch up with her between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, as dark forces are stirring that are seemingly destined to form the horrifying First Order out of the Empire's ashes.

Here's everything you need to know about when to tune into Ahsoka on Disney Plus.

What time is Ahsoka out on Disney Plus?

Ray Stevenson as Baylon Skoll with a red lightstaber in Ahsoka. Disney

Ahsoka will launch in the UK at 2am (BST) on Wednesday 23rd August 2023 on Disney Plus, meaning you'll have to brace yourself for a late night if you want to be among the first to see the opening double bill.

This might be a tough pill to swallow as we've been spoiled by preceding Marvel and Star Wars offerings, which have premiered at the much more reasonable time of 8am in the UK.

Things are getting easier, however, for our friends across the pond, who have been dealing with such late-night launches since Disney Plus launched – but will be enjoying Ahsoka from 6pm (PT) and 9pm (ET).

Why is Ahsoka launching at a different time?

Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren in Ahsoka. Disney

Disney Plus has not stated an official reason why they are changing release times for Ahsoka, but it's likely to win over North American audiences, with the United States being the service's most-subscribed country besides India.

However, Star Wars is believed to be nowhere near as popular in India as it is in the US, so it makes sense that Disney would prioritise where the greatest number of avid fans can be found.

Ahsoka is another expensive project for the platform, so it's important that it performs strongly to justify that considerable investment.

This is particularly true following Marvel's Secret Invasion, which reportedly cost more than $200 million to produce, but was panned by critics and failed to light up the Nielsen-monitored streaming charts.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 23rd August 2023. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.