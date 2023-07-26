He uncovers a sinister plot by a rogue Skrull faction to infiltrate the upper echelons of human civilisation and seize planet Earth for themselves, after Fury and his allies failed to find them a new home.

This week's series finale offers some resolution, but there is certainly scope for the story to continue if audiences demand it – with Secret Invasion's director Ali Selim among the individuals calling for more.

Here's what we know so far. (WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SECRET INVASION SEASON 1 FOLLOW.)

Will there be a Secret Invasion season 2?

Don Cheadle as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

Marvel Studios is yet to confirm whether Secret Invasion will return for a second season.

Notably, most of the Marvel shows on Disney Plus have been one-and-done, with only Loki, What If...? and Moon Knight earning renewals.

Therefore, it seems likely that Secret Invasion could follow suit – but there's plenty of room in the as-yet-incomplete Phase 6 line-up, so we're open to being surprised with a follow-up.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, series director Ali Selim said: "When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete. And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like, 'Oh, it could go in this direction.'

"Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert. And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become season 2."

When could a possible Secret Invasion season 2 be released?

If Secret Invasion were to be renewed for a second season, we probably wouldn't see it for a very long time.

The ongoing writers strike combined with the more recent SAG-AFTRA action has brought Hollywood to a standstill, with few scripted projects able to be developed or filmed.

Once the schism is resolved, Secret Invasion would require the same lengthy production cycle as most other Marvel projects, meaning that realistically it couldn't hit screens until 2025 at the earliest.

Who could star in Secret Invasion season 2? Cast speculation

Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion. Marvel Studios

If Secret Invasion were to return for a second season, it's likely that Marvel would once again enlist Samuel L Jackson to lead the cast in his iconic role of Nick Fury.

However, the supporting roster could very well change, owing to some major character deaths in this initial run.

Fans were shocked to see Cobie Smulders make her dramatic exit from the MCU, with Fury's right-hand woman Maria Hill being gunned down by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in the very first episode.

Ben Mendelsohn also bid farewell to the franchise when Talos sacrificed his life later in the series, while Ben-Adir's Gravik was the latest villain to be killed in his debut appearance. When will Marvel learn?

However, other actors seem to have only just started on their Marvel journey, with Emilia Clarke likely to return as G'iah and Olivia Colman proving a scene stealer as the cold-hearted Sonya Falsworth.

Is there a Secret Invasion season 2 trailer?

Not just yet! But we'll update this page the moment any new footage is released.

