The pair will take on a group of rogue Skrulls, the aliens disguised as humans we met in Captain Marvel and Spider Man: Far From Home.

Marvel's latest small screen venture, Secret Invasion , will land on Disney Plus later this month, and will re-introduce audiences to Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders's Maria Hill.

The series will consist of six episodes and, though the trailer teased it would mark Fury's "last fight", director Ali Selim has revealed there could be more in store for the former S.H.I.E.L.D boss in the latest issue of SFX Magazine.

"When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete," he said. "And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like 'Oh, it could go in this direction.' Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert.

"And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become season 2."

Marvel has plenty on its plate, with the launch of a new phase currently underway and a string of TV shows set to premier over the next couple of years, including Loki season 2.

We'll have to wait and see where a second Secret Invasion would fit into the sprawling timeline - should it be greenlit, of course.

