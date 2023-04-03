As well as boasting a star-studded cast, the new series sees Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) back in action as he sets out to uncover a conspiracy that has led to double agents being placed in prominent positions of power around the globe. The shape-shifting green beings are called Skrulls and can simulate human beings with cunning ease.

The trailer for new Marvel series Secret Invasion is finally here – and boy, is it a tense one.

The new series is inspired by the comic book of the same name and is yet another notch in Marvel's impressive series belt.

Now, as well as a host of new details about the forthcoming series, we also have a proper first look at all the Secret Invasion action, thanks to a new trailer.

In it, we see Fury (Jackson) being informed by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) that "things have gotten much worse", with shocking images of explosions following suit. "Why do you think I came back?" Fury says, donning his iconic black coat and eye patch, ready for action.

We soon see appearances from the likes of Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Emilia Clarke as we see shots of cloned people, fires and overturned cars. But there's no escaping the fact that this is a very personal mission for Fury, who is seemingly being warned at every turn to leave this mission alone.

But will it end in triumph or disaster for him? We'll just have to wait and see. Watch the trailer below.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the new series, Jackson said: "There’s a political aspect that kind of fits into where we are right now: Who’s okay? Who’s not? What happens when people get afraid and don’t understand other people? You can’t tell who’s innocent and who’s guilty in this particular instance."

We also now know the details about Emilia Clarke's anticipated role, and while this is her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's not the first time her character has appeared.

Clarke stars as G’iah (pronounced "Guy-ah") and when talking about the character, Jackson references a scene from 2019’s Captain Marvel. In it, Fury witnesses a reunion between Mendelsohn’s Talos and his long-lost Skrull family on a space station that orbits Earth.

He says: "Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter? She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter."

The takeover that takes place in the series is led by Kingsley Ben-Adir who stars as Gravik, the leader of a group of rebellious Skrulls. And if the trailer is anything to go by, Fury has one hell of a task on his hands with this villain.

