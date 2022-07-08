Martin Freeman confirms Marvel return in Secret Invasion

Samuel L Jackson – himself reprising Nick Fury in the series – suggested back in March that both Freeman and Don Cheadle would feature, though neither actor's involvement had been officially confirmed.

It's official: Martin Freeman will be back as Everett K Ross in Marvel series Secret Invasion .

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about his alleged involvement, Freeman said: "Yeah – I think that's kosher information, isn't it?

"In order not to embarrass Samuel, I will say… I'm not gonna say he's got that totally wrong and he's thinking of Sam Rockwell," he joked. "So yes, I may very well be [appearing]."

Freeman made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as CIA agent Everett K Ross in 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, before going on to appear in 2018's Oscar-winning Black Panther (2018). He will also appear in this year's sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Based on the 2008-2009 Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, Secret Invasion is a six-part series that will debut on streaming service Disney Plus – though an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

Alongside Jackson, Freeman and Cheadle (returning as War Machine / James Rhodes), Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn will also be reprising their respective roles of S.H.I.E.L.D agent Maria Hill and Skrull leader Talos.

Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and Everett K Ross (Martin Freeman) in Marvel's Black Panther Disney/Marvel Studios

Joining the MCU in the series will be Olivia Colman (The Crown), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders).

Secret Invasion will explore the aftermath of a covert infiltration of Earth by a sect of shape-shifting aliens, the Skrulls.

Freeman will next be seen on-screen in the new season of Breeders, the Sky comedy-drama that he co-created with The Thick of It's Chris Addison and Simon Blackwel. The series casts Freeman and Daisy Haggard as Paul and Ally, who struggle with the harsh realities of parenthood as they raise two children.

Breeders returns on 13th July 2022, airing on Sky Comedy from 9pm, with all three seasons also available to watch via Sky TV and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

