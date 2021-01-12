When is Black Panther 2 release date? Latest news as Marvel confirms T’Challa won’t be recast

The death of Chadwick Boseman last summer came as a terrible shock to his millions of fans around the world, many of whom had been captivated by his electric performance as King T’Challa of Wakanda (aka Black Panther).

Advertisement

In the months since then, questions have been asked about the effect this tragedy will have on the planned sequel to Black Panther, which has been in development since the first film became a worldwide phenomenon.

Writer-director Ryan Coogler is returning to write the sequel, which will include a respectful and no doubt highly emotional farewell to T’Challa, while shifting focus towards the other characters introduced in Black Panther.

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda,” producer Kevin Feige told Deadline. “Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.”

Previously, a report in The Hollywood Reporter had suggested that Shuri actor Letitia Wright will take on a more prominent role in the sequel, while previous stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are also expected to return.

Marvel Studios are taking their time to carefully consider the right path forward, recently delaying the blockbuster’s release date by two months to a mid-summer spot in July 2022.

Here’s everything we know so far about Black Panther 2.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Black Panther 2 released in UK cinemas?

Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled for release on 8th July 2022, although that is subject to change depending on how the coronavirus pandemic develops in the coming months.

The sequel was officially confirmed at August 2019’s D23 Expo, with producer Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler returning to lead the creative team.

It was reported in November 2020 that production on the film would begin in Atlanta in July 2021, with a shoot lasting six months – although this has not been confirmed by Marvel.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

What is the plot of the Black Panther sequel?

It’s standard practice for Marvel Studios to keep story details about their upcoming Marvel movies tightly under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped rampant fan speculation about this much-anticipated blockbuster.

It’s now been confirmed that T’Challa will not appear in the story after a decision was taken not to recast the role, with the plot instead focusing on some of the other characters.

This could mean that, as in the comics, Letitia Wright’s Princess Shuri could take on her brother’s royal mantle, or it could be another character that takes on the role of Wakanda’s defender.

Wright recently told PORTER that she’s currently taking time to come to terms with Boseman’s death and that the idea of reprising her role is “strange”.

She said: “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it [Black Panther] without him is kinda strange.

“We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

Previous rumours had suggested that Atlantean hero Namor could play a part in the sequel, though this plan may have been scrapped if it ever was an intended part of the story.

Is there a trailer for Black Panther 2?

No – and given filming (planned for March 2021) has been delayed until further notice following Boseman’s death, it could be a long time before we hear more about the Black Panther sequel.

What’s the title of Black Panther 2?

All we know for the moment is that the Black Panther sequel won’t be called Black Panther II, as confirmed by director Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 event in August.

The film will likely go for a catchy subtitle, much like the Captain America, Thor and the Avengers films have opted for.

Who’s in the cast of Black Panther 2?

Dan MacMedan / Getty Images

Boseman is obviously a huge loss from the cast of any sequel, and it’s now been confirmed he will not be replaced nor will he be featured through use of archive footage or CGI (such as Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker).

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said: “His portrayal of T’Challa, the Black Panther, is iconic, and transcends any iteration of the character from any other medium in Marvel’s past. It is for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

Writer/director Ryan Coogler has officially signed on to return for the sequel, and cast planning to return includes Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset and Danai Gurira.

“I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see,” Coogler said in a tribute to his leading man.

“It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”

Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross is also expected to reappear. “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know,” Freeman told Collider in 2019.

In November 2020, it was claimed by the Hollywood Reporter that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta was in talks to play one of the antagonists in the sequel, although the identity of the character has not been reported.

The Sun previously reported that music superstar Beyoncé is also set to be involved in the Black Panther sequel, with a deal worth £80 million between her and Disney said to be in the works.

At the moment, reports are saying that she will only work on the film’s soundtrack, but it is possible she could take an on-screen role too, after her recent performance in Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.