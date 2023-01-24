Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of Academy Award nominees
The 2023 Oscars race is on – read on for everything you need to know about it.
The 2023 Academy Awards is taking place this March, but the nominations for the anticipated Oscars awards ceremony are finally coming in.
With a return to normal programming at last year's event – which saw Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes all take the hosting reins – this year's big event will be hosted by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, making it the third time in his career.
Of course, last year's event was overshadowed by the infamous Chris Rock and Will Smith slap but this year's event is gearing up to be a showdown of some of the year's best cinema.
The nominations have just been announced today with M3GAN's Allison Williams and Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed presenting the 2023 nominees. Ahmed himself picked up an Oscar at last year's event for his standout role in short film, The Long Goodbye.
This year, much of the conversation around frontrunners has been dominated by Aftersun, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin. But of course, other standout cinematic successes of the year also include Women Talking, The Woman King, Tár and All Quiet on the Western Front, which has already picked up a staggering 14 BAFTA nominations this year.
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans may have missed out on BAFTA nomination success but since its 2022 debut at Toronto Film Festival, the highly reviewed film may just pip others to the post in this year's Oscars.
With that, read on for the full list of Oscars 2023 nominees.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of Academy Award nominees
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boot: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best International Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
- Applause - Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Short Documentary
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Short Film (Animation)
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Short Film (Live-action)
- An Irish Goodbye
- Le Pupille
- The Red Suitcase
- Ivalu
- Night Ride
Best Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March. If you’re looking for something to watch in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.