With a return to normal programming at last year's event – which saw Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes all take the hosting reins – this year's big event will be hosted by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, making it the third time in his career.

The 2023 Academy Awards is taking place this March, but the nominations for the anticipated Oscars awards ceremony are finally coming in.

Of course, last year's event was overshadowed by the infamous Chris Rock and Will Smith slap but this year's event is gearing up to be a showdown of some of the year's best cinema.

The nominations have just been announced today with M3GAN's Allison Williams and Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed presenting the 2023 nominees. Ahmed himself picked up an Oscar at last year's event for his standout role in short film, The Long Goodbye.

This year, much of the conversation around frontrunners has been dominated by Aftersun, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin. But of course, other standout cinematic successes of the year also include Women Talking, The Woman King, Tár and All Quiet on the Western Front, which has already picked up a staggering 14 BAFTA nominations this year.

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans may have missed out on BAFTA nomination success but since its 2022 debut at Toronto Film Festival, the highly reviewed film may just pip others to the post in this year's Oscars.

With that, read on for the full list of Oscars 2023 nominees.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of Academy Award nominees

Tom Cruise stars in Top Gun: Maverick. SEAC

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boot: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Empire of Light. Searchlight

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Short Documentary

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Short Film (Animation)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Short Film (Live-action)

An Irish Goodbye

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Night Ride

Best Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March. If you’re looking for something to watch in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.