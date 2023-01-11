The film is an emotional one following the tragic passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 and Wakanda is also adjusting to the death of King T'Challa.

The streaming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost upon us.

However, the nation faces a new threat in the form of an underwater kingdom led by the intimidating monarch Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

Can Shuri (Letitia Wright) and her allies take on this new threat and save Wakanda?

The legendary Angela Bassett has now taken home a Golden Globe for her supporting turn as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it is very much deserved when you see her "have I not given everything!" speech.

Now we will be able to watch the film very soon on Disney Plus.

Of course, this will certainly make life easier when it comes to watching all of the Marvel movies in order.

Here is everything you need to know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney Plus release.

When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released on Disney Plus?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st February 2023.

The sequel film to 2018's Black Panther was out in cinemas back in November but will now finally be available to stream at home.

The film has a run time of 161 minutes or 2 hours 41 minutes.

Who stars in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast. Marvel

The following actors and characters star in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast.

Letitia Wright as Black Panther/Shuri

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Dominique Thorne as Ironheart/Riri Williams

Michaela Coel as Aneka

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor

Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina "Val" Allegra de Fontaine

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Mabel Cadena also portrays Namor's cousin Namora, while Alex Livinalli plays the Talokanil warrior Attuma.

