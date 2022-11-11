As well as paying emotional tribute to T'Challa star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020, the film tells a new story that pits the Wakandans against iconic Marvel Comics character Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico).

There have been several MCU projects released throughout 2022 – both on the small and big screens – but the one that everyone's been waiting for is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which has now finally arrived in cinemas.

As usual with the MCU, the film isn't completely over when the final credits roll – with an extra scene added in that reveals some key new information and teases future instalments.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever credits sequence, with the warning that there are naturally some *major spoilers ahead*.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene explained

The post-credits scene begins with Shuri (Letitia Wright) sitting on a beach, where she has just burned her funeral clothes on a bonfire – a symbolic gesture to mark the end of a mourning period.

Before long she is approached by Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and a small boy who she introduces as her son, Toussaint.

"We agreed it was better for him to grow up here, away from the pressure of the throne,” Nakia says, by way of an explanation as to how we haven't seen Toussiant before now.

Shuri compliments the child on his name, which she says has an important meaning, with Toussaint then cheekily responding that her name is OK too, before Nakia explains that T’Challa had prepared them for his death.

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios

She reveals that the late king had not wanted Nakia and Toussaint to go to the funeral unless they were ready, and that they had held their own personal ceremony for him in Haiti instead.

She then mentions that Queen Ramonda did have a chance to meet Toussaint before she was killed, which is the secret about T’Challa she almost told Shuri earlier in the movie.

Finally, the son reveals that although Toussaint is his Haitian name, he also has a Wakandan name: Prince T’Challa, son of King T’Challa.

It seems extremely likely that the Prince will play a much larger role in future instalments – and indeed a message at the very end of the credits reads: "Black Panther will return."

