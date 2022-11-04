Of course, we cannot ignore that the film was created under unimaginably difficult circumstances, with the cast and crew mourning the loss of beloved friend Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel fans are finally returning to Wakanda this month, with the much-anticipated sequel to Black Panther storming into cinemas amid rave early reactions from fans and critics.

Out of respect to the celebrated actor, the role of T'Challa has not been recast but written out of the MCU altogether, with the focus of this sequel shifting to supporting characters from the first film.

That means an expanded role for Letitia Wright as T'Challa's genius sister Shuri, along with other returning stars including Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o.

Wakanda Forever is also forging new territory, however, with comic book favourites Namor and Riri Williams joining the MCU with this outing, played by Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne respectively.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri

Letitia Wright in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studioss

Who is Shuri? Shuri is the princess of Wakanda and the country's sharpest scientific mind, responsible for its cutting-edge research and development. Among her inventions is the technologically enhanced Black Panther suit once worn by her late brother and former King, T'Challa.

What else has Letitia Wright been in? Besides her Marvel Cinematic Universe gigs, Wright is known for starring in Donald Glover's Guava Island, Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and Steve McQueen's Small Axe: Mangrove. On the small screen, she worked with Russell T Davies on LGBTQ+ dramas Banana and Cucumber, while she also featured in Black Mirror season four episode Black Museum.

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor

(L-R) Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta and Alex Livinalli in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel

Who is Namor? Namor is a mutant with the ability to breathe underwater, survive the incredibly pressurised conditions of the deep ocean and even fly using wings positioned on his ankles. He rules over an underwater kingdom called Talocan and is ruthlessly opposed to the surface world.

What else has Tenoch Huerta been in? Huerta has appeared in a number of Mexican films, but attracted international attention from his role in Netflix crime drama Narcos: Mexico and horror flick The Forever Purge.

Angela Bassett plays Queen Ramonda

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios

Who is Queen Ramonda? Ramonda is the Queen of Wakanda, who previously ruled beside her husband, the late King T'Chaka.

What else has Angela Bassett been in? Bassett is one of Hollywood's biggest names, with an illustrious career that kickstarted in the 1980s. Her most iconic projects include Tina Turner biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, historical drama Malcolm X and romcom How Stella Got Her Groove Back. More recently, she has starred in several seasons of American Horror Story and currently leads fellow Ryan Murphy drama 9-1-1. She also played CIA Director Erika Sloane in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Danai Gurira plays Okoye

Danai Gurira as Okoye in Black Panther. SEAC

Who is Okoye? Okoye is the head of the Wakandan military, known as the Dora Milaje, who fought alongside the Avengers during the devastating Infinity War waged by Thanos and his goons.

What else has Danai Gurira been in? Gurira broke out in the cast of zombie drama The Walking Dead, where she played hardened apocalypse survivor Michonne (a role she will soon return to).

Lupita Nyong'o plays Nakia

Lupita Nyong'o plays Nakia in Black Panther (2018) SEAC

Who is Nakia? Nakia is a member of the Wakandan War Dogs, an elite group of covert agents sent on missions around the world. She was also the lover of the late King T'Challa. She was notably absent from the events of Infinity War and Endgame, so fans are keen to find out exactly what she's been up to in that time.

What else has Lupita Nyong'o been in? Nyong'o shot to fame in 2013, when she co-starred opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in acclaimed historical drama 12 Years A Slave, winning an Academy Award for her performance. She has since starred in Jordan Peele's horror movie Us and voiced the role of Maz Kanata in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams

Shuri (Letitia Wright) with Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Studios/YouTube

Who is Riri Williams? Riri is a genius inventor and teen prodigy. In the comic books, she creates a technologically advanced suit of armour similar to that of Iron Man, adopting the mantle of Ironheart.

What else has Dominique Thorne been in? Thorne will soon reprise the role of Riri Williams for a Disney Plus series titled Ironheart, chronicling her character's evolution into full-fledged superhero. Previously, she has appeared in acclaimed dramas If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Winston Duke plays M'Baku

Winston Duke in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Entertainment

Who is M'Baku? M'Baku is the leader of the Jabari Tribe of Wakanda, who were previously far removed from mainstream society and vehemently opposed to its leader, T'Challa. However, over time, M'Baku became a firm ally of the late king, fighting alongside him against the hordes of Thanos during Infinity War. These days, M'Baku is a valued voice in Wakandan matters.

What else has Winston Duke been in? Duke reunited with Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o for Jordan Peele's Us in 2019, while he's also known for starring in Netflix comedy Spenser Confidential. Prior to his breakthrough, he had appeared on US television shows Person of Interest and Modern Family in recurring roles.

Martin Freeman plays Everett Ross

Martin Freeman plays Everett Ross in Captain America: Civil War (2016) SEAC

Who is Everett Ross? Everett is a CIA agent who first encountered Black Panther during the civil war that split the Avengers, later fighting beside his allies in the battle against Erik Killmonger.

What else has Martin Freeman been in? Freeman began his career on the small screen with roles in classic comedy The Office (UK) and detective drama Sherlock, where he played long-suffering sidekick Dr John Watson. He became a household name internationally after winning the role of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy and leading the first season of US drama Fargo. Currently, he stars in Sky comedy Breeders and police thriller The Responder.

Michaela Coel plays Aneka

Michaela Coel in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Entertainment

Who is Aneka? Aneka is a fierce warrior in the Dora Milaje.

What else has Michaela Coel been in? Coel first earned acclaim for creating E4 comedy Chewing Gum, where she starred as repressed shop assistant Tracey Gordon. More lead roles followed in The Aliens and Black Earth Rising, before she created her most celebrated work to date in hard-hitting miniseries I May Destroy You. She made a cameo appearance in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Florence Kasumba plays Ayo

Florence Kasumba as Ayo in Black Panther (2018) Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Who is Ayo? Ayo is another member of the Dora Milaje, who serves as second-in-command to Okoye. Most recently, she appeared in Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where she fought the titular heroes over their protection of Baron Zemo, who murdered former King T'Chaka during the superhuman civil war.

What else has Florence Kasumba been in? Besides Marvel, Kasumba is known for roles in Jon Favreau's The Lion King remake, Duncan Jones sci-fi flick Mute, and German television dramas Deutschland '86 and '89.

