Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series American Horror Story is returning for its 11th season for more horror antics and campy quips.

The last season took a unique structure with Double Feature, which split the season into two separate plot lines.

What does Ryan Murphy have up his sleeve for the next outing?

RadioTimes.com has gathered all we know about the new season of American Horror Story.

In the meantime, we have you covered if you need to know how to watch American Horror Story's seasons in order.

American Horror Story season 11 release date speculation

American Horror Story season 11 will premiere in autumn 2022.

The new episodes will air on FX in the US and will be released on Disney Plus in the UK and other territories.

It is currently unknown how many episodes the new season will consist of.

American Horror Story season 11 cast

The following actors have been cast in American Horror Story season 11.

Zachary Quinto

Billie Lourd

Isaac Powell

Patti LuPone

Sandra Bernhard

Joe Mantello

Charlie Carver

Zachary Quinto has been a regular collaborator with Ryan Murphy and previously appeared in the Murder House and Asylum seasons, while Billie Lourd has appeared in Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, and Double Feature.

Isaac Powell also featured in the Double Feature season, while Broadway legend Patti LuPone starred in Coven and Ryan Murphy's two series Pose and Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Sandra Bernhard has also starred in the Apocalypse season along with Ryan Murphy series Pose, while Joe Mantello appeared in the Ryan Murphy series Holllywood and HBO film The Normal Heart.

Charlie Carver also starred in the Ryan Murphy series Ratched and in his produced film The Boys in the Band opposite Quinto.

Will Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters be in American Horror Story season 11?

Will Sarah Paulson return for the next American Horror Story season? FX

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have yet to confirm whether they will appear in American Horror Story season 11.

The pair have each appeared in the majority of American Horror Story's seasons, each only missing one season: 1984.

However, Sarah Paulson suggested she may be taking a break from appearing in the series.

Speaking to Variety, Paulson said: "It’s not that I’m not open to it. I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world.

"Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like, ‘Momma’s tired!’"

Paulson is due to lead the second season of Ryan Murphy's Ratched for Netflix.

Meanwhile, there has been no word on Evan Peters's return but he is due to lead Ryan Murphy's 10-part Netflix true crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Is there a trailer for American Horror Story season 11?

There is not currently a trailer for American Horror Story season 11.

However, we will be sure to add a trailer as soon as this is available.

What is the theme and plot for American Horror Story season 11?

Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and Frances Conroy in AHS: Apocalypse. FX

The theme and plot is currently unknown for American Horror Story season 11.

Ryan Murphy noted back in 2018 that fans should expect a return for the witches who featured in the Coven, Hotel and Apocalypse seasons.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "The witches will be back. Not next season, but we have something really fun planned."

However, the lack of cast members from these seasons would suggest that perhaps this won't be the run we will see these characters back for.

