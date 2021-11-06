Why did Narcos: Mexico end after season 3? Creators explain decision

The third series of Narcos: Mexico recently arrived on Netflix, delving deeper into the conflict between rival Mexican drugs cartels during the 1990s.

The new season explored the rise of various figures including Amado Carillo Fuentes, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and the Felix brothers, as they fought a brutal war for control of the nation’s drugs trade following the arrest of kingpin Félix Gallardo.

And despite once again being well-received by fans, it’s been announced that this will be the final outing for Narcos, after six seasons in total and three with the Mexico subtitle.

So, why has Narcos: Mexico come to an end? Read on for the low-down.

Explaining the decision to end the series at this stage, co-creator Carlo Bernard recently explained that it seemed like a natural stopping point in terms of the story he and former showrunner Eric Newman set out to tell – adding that they “don’t want to repeat” themselves.

“I saw this season as an origin story of the modern world that we live in,” Bernard told The Hollywood Reporter. “For me, it felt like bringing the show up to that spot where we now recognise, for better or for worse, made sense as a place to stop it.”

He added: “The show has been able to lift the curtains and show you how this thing began, how it evolved. Not to say that other stories wouldn’t be compelling going forward. But to me, stopping at the moment where we had delivered the world that we now live in today made sense, thematically and narratively.

“This season, where the old order of that first generation of Mexican cartels is swept aside, we usher in this more violent, chaotic world that, unfortunately, really reflects the world that we live in today.”

The good news for fans of the show is that while there might not be any more Narcos to look forward to, Bernard and Newman are in development on another project that deals with related subject matter.

The pair are working on a Limited Series focusing on Colombian drug queenpin Griselda Blanco – who was a key figure in Miami’s drug wars during the 1980s – with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara set to take on the lead role.

Narcos: Mexico seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.