Best known for his unforgettable role of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman had also acted in acclaimed biographical dramas 42, Get On Up and Marshall.

Most recently, he had a small but crucial role in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, telling the heart-wrenching story of a group of Vietnam War veterans, which landed on Netflix in June.

Many of his friends, co-stars and peers in Hollywood have taken to Twitter to express their grief.

Oprah Winfrey said: "What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like."

A statement posted to Boseman's Twitter page revealed that he had continued working through his "countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States, described him as "brilliant, kind, learned, and humble," sharing a photo of them together.

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay posted a poignant frame from 2018's Black Panther movie, in which T'Challa is transported to the ancestral plane to speak with his late father.

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer condemned news reports of Boseman's weight loss and the rampant speculation they had stirred up.

"I remember reading things people were saying about Chadwick’s dramatic weight loss without ever considering his circumstances," she said.

"Now, my heart is breaking because a young and vital talent has ascended, and I pray he never felt the withering assault of public scrutiny."

Boseman's co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been devastated by the news, with Captain America actor Chris Evans describing it as "beyond heartbreaking."

Mark Ruffalo said that Boseman was one of the "all time greats" and that his "greatness was only beginning."

Don Cheadle, who shared a birthday with Boseman, said that he was "always light and love to me."

Chris Hemsworth added in an Instagram post that Boseman was "one of the kindest most genuine people I've met," and sent love to his family at this awful time.