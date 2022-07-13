Marvel Studios has announced it’s in the process of creating a new Disney Plus series after the comic book arc, Ironheart, following the teenage genius, Riri Williams, who develops a suit to rival Iron Man’s and becomes a hero in her own right.

Iron Man might have met his end over three years ago in Avengers: Endgame , but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of his high-tech weaponry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dominique Thorne has been cast in the role after making her screen debut in Barry Jenkins's acclaimed 2018 drama If Beale Street Could Talk.

Meanwhile, Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) will play a mystery role opposite Riri.

Alongside Thorne and Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross (This is Us) is set to play Natalie, Riri’s best friend, while Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton) and Manny Montana (Good Girls) have also been cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Ironheart will join the ever-expanding list of Marvel Disney originals, which include Ms Marvel, Secret Invasion and Loki.

Read on for everything we know so far about Ironheart.

Ironheart release date speculation: When is it coming to Disney Plus?

There's no release date for Marvel's Ironheart just yet.

However, given how jam-packed the studio's schedule is for the next year, we wouldn't expect the series to premiere until 2023 at the earliest.

Marvel's Ironheart cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Ironheart:

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Lyric Ross as Natalie

Alden Ehrenreich as TBC

Anthony Ramos as TBC

Manny Montana as TBC

Dominique Thorne has been cast as Riri Williams in Marvel's Ironheart series on Disney Plus, having impressed with her screen debut in awards contender If Beale Street Could Talk.

Meanwhile, Lyric Ross (This is Us) is set to play Natalie, Riri’s best friend, while Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton) and Manny Montana (Good Girls) have also been cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) has joined the cast in a mystery role.

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story Disney

A few years ago, Ehrenreich, who played the younger incarnation of Harrison Ford's smuggler in 2018's Solo, was asked about a possible MCU debut by Digital Spy.

He replied: "To me it's always, who's behind it, who's the director? Or in this case, the showrunner? And what sort of role?"

"Because some of these genre pieces, whether it's action, superhero stuff, or horror, or whatever, sometimes have tremendous depth. Is the person who's making it really in love with the thing that they're making?

"Or is it sort of a money thing? And some of these bigger things do feel like they really have this great vision behind them.

"So it's always like, it's hard to categorically know, I take it on a case by case basis."

Who is Riri Williams?

Riri Williams is a relatively new creation, having made her full comic book debut less than five years ago in 2016's Invincible Iron Man #9.

Nevertheless, the character has become a major player in the short time since, getting involved in major crossover event Secret Empire and joining young adult superhero team The Champions, as well as leading her own solo title.

When she was first introduced, Riri was only 15 years old but had already established herself as an accomplished scientist with a full scholarship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Her advanced intelligence leads her to design and build her own suit of armour similar to that which is worn by Tony Stark – and it isn't long before she gets the billionaire's attention.

He ultimately gives Riri his blessing to keep using the suit, making her a major new ally; of course, this origin will have to be tweaked in the Disney Plus series following Stark's death at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel's Ironheart plot theories

Presumably, Marvel's Ironheart will be an origin story for Riri Williams first and foremost, but it's possible that the series could connect with another Iron Man spin-off headed to Disney Plus: Armour Wars.

That show will see Don Cheadle reprise his role as James Rhodes (aka War Machine), for a story that explores what happens when Tony Stark's technology falls into the wrong hands.

Riri Williams could easily fit into such a narrative, but there's no confirmation on whether Thorne or Cheadle will collaborate across the two projects.

Is there an Ironheart trailer?

Not yet, but there are plenty more upcoming Marvel shows to look into while you're waiting.

