Mission: Impossible 7 release date – Cast, trailer and latest news for Fallout follow-up

Mission: Impossible movies are hard enough to shoot at the best of times, with star Tom Cruise previously performing his own helicopter stunts and scaling the Burj Khalifa for the spy franchise.

However, Mission: Impossible 7 has had a notoriously difficult production with filming halted several times due to pandemic protocols – and in June 2021 it was reported that shooting would be suspended once again after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

However, with the release date pushed back yet again in April 2021, there’s a good chance this two-week shut down will not delay the film’s opening any further.

It seems the making of the seventh instalment may be the true mission impossible, as filming was previously halted in Italy in both February and October 2020.

The problems have not stopped there, however – the film also attracted controversy after reports broke that the production was planning to blow up a 111-year-old Polish bridge, but director Christopher McQuarrie has since denied the Mission: Impossible 7 rumours.

It is perhaps unsurprising then that Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will no longer reportedly be shooting back-to-back, with a short gap before production begins on the eighth instalment.

We’ll have to wait a lot longer than anticipated then to next hear that classic theme tune on the big screen – but given the franchise’s consistent critical acclaim and Tom Cruise’s penchant for death-defying stunts, we’re sure Mission: Impossible 7 will be worth the wait.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to find the latest cast, trailer and production news on Mission: Impossible 7 below. This article probably won’t self-destruct after reading, but just be careful, okay?

Mission: Impossible 7 release date

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were originally set to film back-to-back for a release in the UK on 23th July 2021 and 5th August 2022 respectively.

The coronavirus put a halt to everything, including filming, with the seventh film’s release date pushed back to November 2021 and later to 27th May 2022, despite the news that the film was one of several projects granted a lockdown exemption from the UK government.

Tom Cruise reportedly spoke one-on-one with UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, and it’s been confirmed that filming will be allowed to resume in England, with the caveat that safety will still have to come first, a small number of cast and crew forming “bubbles”.

“The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain,” Dowden said. “Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in-demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again.”

Though filming for Mission: Impossible 7 was scheduled to take place in Venice, Simon Pegg previously confirmed in an interview on BBC Radio 6 that production had halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“Paramount were very cautious and sensible, I think, and pulled the production out of Venice,” the actor said. “It’s a big group of people, we were shooting carnival sequences and it was just unwise to remain so we bugged out.”

Paramount Pictures

Reports also emerged in June that Tom Cruise is creating a ‘coronavirus-free village’ at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire to allow production on the franchise’s seventh film to continue.

The film’s cast and crew will operate within a coronavirus-free bubble, and Cruise has reportedly set up Winnebago trailers for the film’s stars to stay in whilst filming on the RAF site.

A source told The Sun: “The film has already been heavily delayed and there’s no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.

“It’s also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer, it will mean some of the world’s biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team,” they continued.

“It’s pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there’s a hell of a lot riding on this film, the Mission: Impossible movies are all massive box office successes and the studio is right behind getting this back on track.”

Meanwhile, during the filming of a motorbike sequence, the stuntman’s vehicle recently burst into flames. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the set has been closed while the cause of the problem is identified, according to The Sun.

RadioTimes.com has contacted representatives for Cruise and Paramount asking for comment on the report.

Mission: Impossible 7 cast

Tom Cruise is back as daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt in both movies, with Rebecca Ferguson also returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust for at least Mission: Impossible 7.

The first big new addition was Hayley Atwell, best known as the MCU’s Peggy Carter, who will be the female lead in both films.

McQuarrie has also now revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff will join the franchise as a new femme fatale, while X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult was originally attached to the film but later replaced by Esai Morales in what is reportedly a villainous role.

Franchise regulars Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames are confirmed to return – though no word yet on a possible comeback for Jeremy Renner as Brant, a franchise regular who missed the last M:I movie due to Renner’s Marvel commitments.

Shea Wigham is also set to star in an unconfirmed role, as confirmed by McQuarrie on Instagram.

McQuarrie also posted a picture of Henry Czerny, best known for playing Impossible Mission Force director Eugene Kittridge in the first ever film. Hunt’s former boss spent much of his first impossible mission believing Hunt was a mole, before it was proven to be Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Czerny is expected to reprise the role for both Mission 7 and 8.

Also set in appear in M:I 7 are Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, Deadpool 2’s Rob Delaney, Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss, Transformers: Age of Extinction’s Charles Parnell and Stranger Things’ Cary Elwes.

What will happen in Mission: Impossible 7?

Details about the plot are scarce, one thing we can expect for sure is extreme stunts from Tom Cruise, who is presumably looking to top his HALO jump and helicopter manoeuvres from Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

One stunt in M:I 7 will see Cruise ride a motorcycle off the edge of the cliff, a stunt which he told Empire is the single most dangerous thing he’s ever done – and that’s saying something!

“If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp,” he explained. “The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn’t want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that’s not going to end well.”

Besides those jaw-dropping stunts, after surviving the last film, it’s entirely possible that recurring villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) may return as an antagonist.

Mission: Impossible 7

The film is still in production, so hold your horses. Expect a trailer closer to release – possibly late 2021.

However, we do have this tantalising image from the set which appears to tease another death-defying stunt for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in the upcoming flick.

Will there be a Mission: Impossible 8?

Mission: Impossible 8 has been confirmed and is currently in the works.

Tom Cruise is down to star once again but little else is known about the eighth instalment of the franchise.

Mission: Impossible 8 release date

The initial plan was for production to get underway on Mission: Impossible 8 straight after Mission: Impossible 7, with the shoots happening back-to-back.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 need to “[swallow] the last three movies whole”, director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire.

“I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it’s two movies.”

However, in February 2021 it was reported that the films would no longer be shooting back-to-back, with Tom Cruise unavailable over the summer as he was needed on promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick.

With Top Gun: Maverick since moving back to a November 2021 release date, however, it is unclear if the films will return to the original plan of shooting back-to-back – but after an unprecedented pandemic-era shoot all over the world, we wouldn’t be surprised if the production took a short break.

Even if filming does not get underway straight after Mission: Impossible 7 wraps, Mission Impossible 8 could still well make its release date of July 7, 2023, after it was delayed from November 2022.

We’ll keep this page updated with any developments.

