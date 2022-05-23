Mission: Impossible 7 releases explosive trailer after online leak

The teaser trailer for the dramatically titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One had briefly leaked online over the weekend prior but has now been officially released by Paramount Pictures.

Tom Cruise fans should buckle up as the trailer for Mission: Impossible 7 has been officially released.

The seventh instalment in the smash-hit blockbuster franchise will see Top Gun: Maverick star Cruise reprise his role as heroic Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt to take on a dangerous new threat.

The new footage shows Hunt in various action scenes across the globe, revealing desert locations, scenes in Venice and Hunt driving a motorcycle over the edge of a clifftop.

Joining Cruise in the sequel are returning series regulars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, reprising their roles as Hunt's allies Luther Stickell, Benji Dunn and Ilsa Faust, respectively.

The trailer shows the characters aiding Cruise again, with Ilsa Faust sporting an eyepatch for a desert-bound scene.

Also returning is The Crown star Vanessa Kirby as black-market arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis aka The White Widow, with actor Frederick Schmidt alongside her as the character's brother Zola.

In a more surprising comeback, Henry Czerny is reprising his role as former IMF director Eugene Kittridge from the first Mission: Impossible film.

In the trailer, Kittridge says to Hunt: "You're fighting to save an ideal that doesn't exist. It never did. You need to pick a side."

In addition to the returning characters, fans can also expect to see new faces in the form of Hayley Atwell as mysterious new character Grace, Esai Morales as the film's new villain, and Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs.

Hayley Atwell joins the franchise as a mysterious new character named Grace in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One YouTube/Paramount Pictures UK

Dead Reckoning Part One also stars Pom Klementieff, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Cary Elwes, Lampros Kalfuntzos and Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick co-star Greg Tarzan Davis.

Fans of Tom Cruise will have his action films to look forward to for three years running with Top Gun's sequel due in cinemas on 27th May, the seventh Mission: Impossible due in July 2023 and the following instalment in the same month in 2024.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is released in UK cinemas on 14th July 2023. While you're waiting, visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.