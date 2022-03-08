The Se7en-inspired serial killer mystery, which is perhaps the darkest interpretation of the source material yet, offers a deeply chilling tone and aesthetic and sees Batman investigate killings by the mysterious villain known as The Riddler (Paul Dano), teaming up with Lieutenant James "Jim" Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to prevent his murderous spree of the wealthy Gotham elite.

At long last, Matt Reeves’ superhero reboot The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz has landed in cinemas with a bang.

Alongside Pattinson, Dano and Wright are a host of stars, including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Andy Serkis as Bruce's butler Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell portraying the gangster known as The Penguin/Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot.

Fans may be wondering how to watch the movie from the comfort of their own homes.

There's good news on this front: The Batman 2022 already has an official DVD/Blu-ray/4k release date – and there isn’t too long to wait. Read more about this below.

If you're wondering about streaming options, the movie is expected to arrive on HBO Max in the US later in 2022, but what will the options be for viewers in the UK?

How to watch The Batman

Robert Pattinson in The Batman Warner Bros.

The Batman will not be available to view online for some time yet, with the film debuting in cinemas on Friday 4th March 2022, which was significantly later than the originally planned release of June 2021.

There will be plenty of chances to watch it on the big screen, however, with the film expected to dominate multiplexes around the country for a number of weeks.

The film has already been a box office success, being the number 1 film globally just days after its release and garnering $258.2 million in its first four days, according to Box Office Mojo.

How to watch The Batman online

Fortunately, for fans who want to watch The Batman from the comfort of their own home, HBO is here to save the day.

Continuing the platform’s multi-movie deal with Warner Bros., the movie is expected to become available on the streaming platform HBO Max in the US later in 2022.

When is The Batman coming to HBO Max?

Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage in The Batman YouTube/Warner Bros

There’s some bad news on this front, folks.

While a number of recent Warner Bros films in the US have been made available simultaneously in cinemas and on the streaming platform HBO Max, sadly this will not be the case this time around.

The movie will become available on HBO Max after 45 days following its theatrical release date, meaning it won't arrive on the platform until at least mid-April 2022.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar previously hinted that The Batman would be available to stream on HBO Max in the US from 19 April – exactly 45 days following its initial release in cinemas, but this date is yet to be confirmed.

"The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max," Kilar told Vox's Recode Media podcast in December 2021. "That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016."

How to watch The Batman online in the UK

HBO Max is yet to be made available in the UK.

Instead, most Warner Bros films become available to UK fans on Sky Movies and NOW, though we’re yet to receive confirmation that this will be the case for The Batman.

What's more, it's not unusual for HBO titles to air in the UK on Sky and streaming service NOW on the same day they release on HBO Max.

This was the case with The Harry Potter Reunion Show, which landed in January 2022, and Friends: The Reunion special, which was released in May 2021.

Do we have a digital release date for The Batman?

The Batman Warner Bros

Not yet. Like all major blockbusters, The Batman will eventually be released digitally on a variety of Premium Video On Demand services – including iTunes and Amazon, although there's as yet no indication when this will be.

However, we’d expect the title to hit digital platforms in June or July 2022 if the recent blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is anything to go by.

Spider-Man No Way Home landed in cinemas in December 2021 and became available for purchase on digital platforms on 22nd March 2022 in both the US and the UK.

The Batman DVD and Blu-ray release date

The Batman will arrive on DVD, Blu-ray and 4k on Monday, 13th June 2022, Warner. Bros have confirmed.

Zavvi and HMV are offering the standard DVD for just £9.99, while the Blu-ray will cost you £14.99 and the 4K options £24.99.

Is The Batman 2022 DVD and Blu-Ray available to pre-order?

The official DVD/ Blue-Ray/4k release date might be a little while off, but fans needn't fear: the movie is available to pre-order now from Zavvi and HMV.