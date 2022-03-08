The film is set during the second year of the superhero's existence, with Bruce Wayne in the midst of his crime-fighting days and finding his feet as a vigilante, although we find out soon enough this is not another origin story. Batman teams up with James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to try and stop the Riddler (Paul Dano) hell-bent on his killing spree.

Robert Pattinson plays a grunge Caped Crusader, exuding moodiness and melancholy in Matt Reeves' The Batman , with a soundtrack featuring Nirvana's Something in the Way as he cruises the crime-riddled streets of Gotham.

Reeves has previously spoken about how Nirvana's Kurt Cobain was an influence for him while he was making the film, and how he saw similarities between the iconic frontman and his superhero.

"Early on, when I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana, and there was something about [Nevermind song] Something in the Way, which is in the first trailer, which is part of the voice of that character," the filmmaker told Esquire.

"When I considered, 'How do you do Bruce Wayne in a way that hasn’t been seen before?' I started thinking, ‘What if some tragedy happened [ie: Wayne sees his parents murdered] and this guy becomes so reclusive, we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?’

"And the truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He's like a Batman Kurt Cobain."

RadioTimes.com's review described the movie as "a terrific mood piece", which is in part thanks to the film's score from acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino (whose impressive credits include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jojo Rabbit, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and its soundtrack.

For fans wanting to relive the experience of the film through the music, we've compiled the complete soundtrack below.

Ave Maria by Franz Schubert

Something in the Way by Nirvana (from the album Nevermind)

Piano Concerto No. 5 In E Flat Major, Op. 73 'Emperor II. Adagio Un Poco Mosso' by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Frisk by Patrick Topping & Kevin Saunderson

Tesla by Corvad

Hot 44 by Baauer

Troop by Peggy Gou

Dido's Lament by Henry Purcell

Requiem Op. 48 7. In Paradisum (I) by Gabriel Fauré

Darkroom by Peggy Gou – Bruce (not Batman) next pays the Iceberg Lounge a visit. When he arrives, this second Peggy Gou track can be heard.

I Have But One Heart by Al Martino

Dark by Alesso

Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu) by Dean Martin

Giacchino created 29 tracks for the score, which can be streamed on Spotify or Apple Music now.

