Meet the cast of The Batman

But perhaps the most impressive thing about it is the star-studded list of actors who are bringing some of Gotham's most famous residents to life, with Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, and Andy Serkis all in starring roles.

There are many notable things about Matt Reeves' dark new take on The Batman – from the chilling, Se7en-inspired atmosphere to the terrific production design and excellent score.

Speaking about putting that impressive cast together during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, producer Dylan Clark explained, "One of the best things about being Matt Reeves' partner is that he's a brilliant writer. And as he's writing, his director brain is seeing certain images, and he's feeling certain actors along the way.

"And he'll call going, 'You know, who's really interesting... I'm feeling like this person...' and then all of a sudden you're starting to put together this beautiful pastiche of different actors.

"And because Matt is so good, when you go and start to have those conversations, they're really interested in working with him because they know the level of care and specificity and detail is going to be there.

"So Robert was the first big get and interestingly enough, unbeknownst to us he was interested in Batman. Then Zoë was always somebody that we felt had a Selina Kyle vibe – she's so tough yet vulnerable, she's a New York City girl, and she's just undeniably cool. And then, you know, we just went down the list, Jeffrey, Colin, Dano, Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and of course, Andy Serkis."

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne / Batman

Who is Bruce Wayne/Batman? One of the world's most iconic superheroes, Batman is the vigilante alter-ego of reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, with which he seeks to protect Gotham City from deep-rooted crime and corruption. In this iteration, Bruce is only two years into his stint as Batman, and is still building up his crime-fighting skills and detective abilities, but pours all of his time into being Batman – with director Matt Reeves describing his obsession as being like an addiction.

What else has Robert Pattinson been in? Pattinson shot to international stardom playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, having earlier played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since then he has appeared in independent and arthouse productions, working with some of the world's most acclaimed directors. His impressive credits include Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life and The Lighthouse, while recently he's been gravitating back towards blockbuster fare, including a key role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Who is Selina Kyle/Catwoman? This film takes place before Selina has fully become the Catwoman fans might know from the comics. She's a nightclub waitress, drug dealer, and cat burglar who is conducting a desperate search for her missing roommate, meeting Batman in the process and challenging him on his rather black-and-white view of good and evil.

What else has Zoë Kravitz been in? Kravitz has previously appeared in a number of franchise films – starring as Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class, Christina in The Divergent Series, Toast the Knowing in Mad Max: Fury Road, and Leta Lestrange in the Fantastic Beasts films. On the small screen, she's had leading roles in Big Little Lies and High Fidelity, while other film credits include Gemini, Rough Night and Steven Soderbergh's new film KIMI.

Paul Dano plays Edward Nashton / The Riddler

Who is Edward Nashton/The Riddler? An iconic Batman villain, in this version Riddler is a serial killer who targets elite Gotham citizens and live-streams his crimes to the world, claiming that his aim is to "unmask the truth" about Gotham. He regularly taunts Batman by leaving riddles behind him at crime scenes.

What else has Paul Dano been in? Dano gained significant recognition for some hugely acclaimed turns in the mid 'oos, with credits including Little Miss Sunshine and There Will Be Blood, the latter of which earned him a BAFTA nomination. He has also appeared in films such as Looper, 12 Years a Slave, Prisoners, Love & Mercy and Okja, while he made his directorial debut in 2018 with Wildfire.

Jeffrey Wright plays James Gordon

Who is James Gordon? A GCPD lieutenant – who we know from the comics later goes on to become commissioner – James is Batman's main ally in the Gotham City Police Department, who is also invested in rooting out corruption from the city.

What else has Jeffrey Wright been in? Wright has had a number of prominent roles on films and TV over the years, with highlights including playing Felix Leiter in the Daniel Craig-era James Bond films, Beetee Latier in The Hunger Games, Valentin Narcisse in Boardwalk Empire, and Bernard Lowe in Westworld. Other recent film credits include The Laundromat, The Goldfinch and The French Dispatch.

Colin Farrell plays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin

Who is Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/Penguin? Another character who hasn't quite ascended to the status he later has in the comics – we meet Cobblepot as a disfigured, rising crime lord who detests being referred to as the Penguin.

What else has Colin Farrell been in? A hugely acclaimed actor with a wealth of credits to his name, Farrell's filmography includes major roles in films such as Minority Report, Miami Vice, In Bruges, The Lobster, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Widows, among many others. He recently starred as Henry Drax in the BBC miniseries North Water.

John Turturro plays Carmine Falcone

Who is Carmine Falcone? A notorious Gotham City crime lord, Falcone runs much of the city but is almost as reclusive as Bruce Wayne and rarely appears in public.

What else has John Turturro been in? Turturro is known for his many collaborations with the Coen Brothers, including Miller's Crossing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, and O Brother, Where Art Thou, and with Spike Lee, including Do The Right Thing, Mo' Better Blues and Clockers. On the small screen, he's starred in miniseries The Night Of and The Plot Against America, while other notable film credits include Quiz Show and the Transformers series.

Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth

Who is Alfred? Batman's butler and mentor, in this version of Batman, the pair aren't on particularly great terms and don't speak much – even though he remains a trusted confidant. He is rather worried about Bruce and his obsession with becoming Batman.

What else has Andy Serkis been in? Serkis is best known for his ground-breaking work in motion-capture performance, especially for his roles as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot series. Other film roles include Ulysses Klaue in the MCU, Long Shot, and SAS: Red Notice, while he has directed the films Breathe and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Peter Sarsgaard plays Gil Colson

Who is Gil Colson? Gotham's district attorney, Colson seems to have lost his way and is not by any means on top of dealing with corruption in the city, looking the other way when it comes to the behaviour of crime bosses and making the most of the perks of his job.

What else has Peter Sarsgaard been in? Sarsgaard has appeared in a number of prominent films since making his screen debut in 1995, with highlights including The Man in the Iron Mask, Shattered Glass, Jarhead, An Education, and The Magnificent Seven. Recently, he's appeared in The Guilty, The Survivor, and The Lost Daughter, while he also had a recurring role in Hulu series Dopesick.

The cast for the film also includes Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Alex Ferns (EastEnders) as Commissioner Pete Savage, Rupert Penry-Jones (Spooks) as Gotham mayor Don Mitchell Jr., Charlie and Max Carver (The Leftovers) as guards at the Iceberg Lounge, and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) in a secret role.

The Batman is in UK cinemas from Friday 4th March 2022. While you're waiting, check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.