The Irregulars season 2 release date: News and details for the Netflix Sherlock Holmes drama

Sherlock Holmes got a very different retelling in Netflix drama The Irregulars, which focused on a gang of street kids employed to investigate cases for Dr Watson only to discover a world of dark magic and the occult hidden within London.

And now that season one has finally been released, fans’ minds will naturally turn to the prospect of a season two – but will there be more episodes of the supernatural mystery show? And what might we expect from season two’s storylines?

Read on to find out everything we know about a potential season two of the Irregulars.

Will there be a season 2 of The Irregulars?

While there’s no official word from Netflix about whether the series will return, creator Tom Bidwell and his cast are certainly keen to carry on.

“Season two, season three, we’d love to do if we get a chance,” Bidwell told RadioTimes.com.

“There’s almost too much story in season one! We certainly had to move some out of season one to kind of make space. So yeah, if we, if we’re allowed to come back, we will hit the ground running for sure.”

“I would love to,” agreed Royce Pierreson, who plays Dr Watson. “ I think it sets up perfectly. I mean, there’s so much in this season, Tom gets so much into it.

“But I think that’s so we can go so much further. I love playing Watson. There’s so much more I want to do with them. Yeah, sign me up.”

“I think the entire team, cast and crew and in the production office and everyone, we’d all be dying to come back for season two,” added Thaddea Graham, who plays lead character Bea.

“We really made a little family on that show, and I would love to work with them again, and I think that the world that Tom has created and set up, there’s so much to explore in it.”

Fingers crossed they all get their wish.

The Irregulars season 2 release date

Given that season one only just debuted, it seems unlikely we’d see a season two for The Irregulars any time soon, and the ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic may also be a factor (notably, the finale two weeks of filming on season one were delayed by six months).

With this in mind, we’d expect at least one year, possibly longer, before any sign of season two.

The Irregulars season 2 cast

Largely it’s to be expected that the cast of The Irregulars season one – namely Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, Mckell David, Harrison Osterfield and Royce Pierreson as Doctor Watson – will return for season two.

Less clear is whether Henry Lloyd-Hughes’ Sherlock Holmes will return, after (spoiler alert) the season one finale saw him sent to another dimension with his partner Alice (Eileen O’Higgins). Still, Lloyd-Hughes is hoping he can be brought back somehow.

“I don’t know how it’s going to work,” he told RadioTimes.com. “But, you know, if you can unlock the mysteries of time and space then I’ll give it a shot. That’s all I can say.”

It also seems like that Clarke Peters’ villain The Linen Man may not return for season two following his death at the end of season one.

As for new characters, it’s unclear whether we’ll see new versions of classic Sherlock foes – Professor Moriarty, perhaps? – or an onscreen appearance by Leopold’s mother Queen Victoria, who is mentioned often in season one but never appears.

The Irregulars season 2 story

If there is a second season, creator Tom Bidwell certainly has plenty of ideas, noting that some season one stories were held back to use in future episodes.

“We’ve got ideas,” he told RadioTimes.com. “The thing is with this show is that there’s a lot of story potential in lots of different areas with Leopold, with Sherlock and Watson with the gang with their love stories.

He added: “There’s also a list of monsters we have that we’ve already got ideas for for years. it’s just an exciting series to write, it’s, it’s been a privilege to do it, it really has been.”

Specifically, he thinks that storylines involving Leopold (really Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria) could play a large part in season two, while his cast have their own thoughts about where the story could go next.

“If we get the chance to make future seasons, it’s the royal family and the higher echelons of society, you’ve got a lot to play there,” Bidwell said.

“I think with this show there’s so many unanswered questions, as well as so many possibilities,” added Darci Shaw, who plays Jessie in the series.

“I could not even predict where Tom could take the next series, because it’s that kind of show where anything goes, and anything could happen. I think the possibilities are very exciting.”

“I mean what happens inside the Rip, I don’t know – do we go in there, do we stay here?” wondered Thaddea Graham. “What happens next with Sherlock? I think there’s so much scope for more to explore.”

Clearly, the Irregulars have a few cases left to crack.

The Irregulars season one is streaming on Netflix now. You can read The Irregulars review here.