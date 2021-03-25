Meet the cast of Netflix’s The Irregulars

We’ve seen several new Sherlock Holmes adaptations in just the last few years – and the latest series to provide an update to Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary novels is The Irregulars, which arrives on Netflix at the end of March.

But this latest series is rather different from previous reimaginings of the iconic detective, with the story focusing on a gang of troubled street teenagers who are manipulated by Holmes and Watson into solving an array of troubling supernatural crimes.

The cast for the show consists of both emerging stars and some more established actors – read on for everything you need to know about them including who they are playing and where you might have seen them before.

Thaddea Graham plays Bea

Who is Bea? 17-year-old Bea is described as the de facto head of the gang. She strives to take care of her younger sister and keep their best friends out of trouble, but she has no idea where their work for Dr. John Watson will take them.

What else has Thadea Graham been in? This isn’t Graham’s first leading role in a Netflix show – she previously starred as Iona in the 2020 fantasy series Letter for the King, while other main parts have included the BBC One comedy-drama Us and the Sky One action series Curfew. Before this she had small roles on a couple of CBBC shows including The Sparticle Mystery and Dani’s Castle.

Darci Shaw plays Jessie

Who is Jessie? Bea’s younger sister, 15-year-old Jessie is more fragile and struggles to come to terms with her profound psychic powers, fearing that her gift will alienate her from her friends — if her nightmares don’t kill her first.

What else has Darci Shaw been in? This is by Shaw’s most high-profile role to date – although the 18-year-old has previously appeared in several episodes of ITV crime drama The Bay and has a role in upcoming film The Colour Room.

Mckell David plays Spike

Who is Spike? While he’d much prefer to just use his natural charm to help his friends and strengthen their bonds, Spike discovers he can also be courageous when any one of them, especially Jessie, is in mortal danger.

What else has Mckell David been in? McKell David has previously appeared in a couple of Guy Ritchie-related projects – he had a small role in the director’s last film The Gentlemen and also starred in the TV series Snatch, based on Ritchie’s 2000 film of the same name. He also had a recurring role on Holby City between 2013 and 2015 and has appeared in episodes of Doctors and Marcella.

Harrison Osterfield plays Leo

Who is Leo? Cloistered in the royal palace because he’s a haemophiliac, 17-year-old Prince Leopold would rather live as the more down to earth Leo in London, and not just because he’s in love with Bea.

What else has Harrison Osterfield been in? After a couple of uncredited roles in the Marvel films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War while he was working as Tom Holland’s assistant, Osterfield had his breakthrough role as Snowden in the George Clooney-starring miniseries Catch-22, while he also had a small role in recently released film Chaos Walking.

Jojo Macari plays Billy

Who is Billy? Tough boy Billy has carried a torch for Bea since they met as children in the workhouse, and he really doesn’t like it when fancy newcomer Leo catches her eye instead

What else has Jojo Macari been in? You might recognise Macari for his minor role of Kyle on Sex Education or as Prince Henry on Harlots, while he has also appeared in episodes of Endeavour, London Kills, and Cursed.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Sherlock Holmes

Who is Sherlock Holmes? Holmes needs no introduction of course, but this version of the famous sleuth is rather different than that we’ve seen in previous adaptations – he learns the hard way that he can’t escape his past choices about his personal responsibilities and relationships.

What else has Henry Lloyd-Hughes been in? Lloyd-Hughes has picked up a wealth of film and TV credits in his career so far, with highlights including roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Anna Karenina. He also played Mark Donovan in nine episodes of The Inbetweeners, starred as Pontmercy in the 2018 BBC TV adaptation of Les Miserables, had a leading role in The Channel 4 drama Indian Summers and has appeared in episodes of shows including The Durrells and Killing Eve.

Royce Pierreson plays Dr. John Watson

Who is Dr. John Watson? Another character who will be familiar to most people, but this is not the Watson we’re used to. His arrogance and caginess make it easy for Bea to believe he’s capable of the worst, but John eventually reveals that he’s also capable of redemption.

What else has Royce Pierreson been in? Pierreson is probably most familiar for his role as DC Jamie Desford in series four of Line of Duty, while other credits include recurring roles in shows such as Our Girl, Wanderlust and The Witcher. He also had a leading role in the BAFTA-winning BBC Three drama Murdered by My Boyfriend in 2014.

The Irregulars streams on Netflix from Friday 26th March. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide