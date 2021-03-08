Tom Holland is a busy man at the moment, with the Spider-Man star following up his leading role in the Russo Brothers’ drama Cherry with another major part – this time starring alongside Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley in Chaos Walking.

Advertisement

The film is the latest from acclaimed blockbuster director Doug Liman, whose previous work includes The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow, and is based on the first book of Patrick Ness’ trilogy of sci-fi novels of the same name.

The film was originally announced all the way back in 2011, with Holland and Ridley’s casting made public in 2016, but it has been hit by delays for a number of reasons including the need for reshoots following poor test screening.

And although UK cinemas remain shuttered for the time being, a digital release date has now been announced for the film – read on for everything you need to know.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Chaos Walking in the UK

Despite originally being earmarked for a theatrical release, for the time being the film will only be available to watch at home – owing to the continued closure of cinemas in the UK.

Lionsgate has announced that it will be available to rent on all Premium Video on Demand services from Friday 2nd April, around a month after it had its debut in the US.

And the good news is that the film will be available in cinemas as soon as they are given the go-ahead to re-open, so if you fancy holding out for the big-screen experience then that is also an option.

What is Chaos Walking about?

Lionsgate

The film is set in a dystopian future in which all women are said to have been wiped off the face of the Earth as a result of a deadly germ.

It follows Todd Hewitt, who chances across a girl whose origins are unclear and promises to protect her from the numerous dangers in her path while also having to dig deep to ensure his own safety.

The official synopsis reads, “In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by ‘the Noise’ – a force that puts all their thoughts on display.

“In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”

Chaos Walking cast

The film can rely on two of the biggest franchise stars of the past few years to lead the cast – with Spider-Man star Tom Holland uniting with Daisy Ridley, who famously played Rey in the recently concluded Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Holland and Ridley aren’t the only two big names in the cast either, with supporting players including Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Demián Bichir (The Midnight Sky), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Nick Jonas (Jumanji) and David Oyelowo (Selma).

Advertisement

Chaos Walking trailer

If you fancy a sneak preview of the film before making the decision to watch, you can check out the trailer below.

Chaos Walking is released on Premium Video on Demand from 5th April 2021 – visit our Movies hub for all the latest news. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.