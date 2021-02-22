How to watch Cherry in the UK
The latest film from the Russo Brothers stars Tom Holland in the lead role.
Published:
The last film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo was the small matter of Avengers: Endgame – which only went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time, so it’s safe to say all eyes will be on their next venture.
This time around, the directing brothers have turned their attention to rather a different source material: Nico Walker’s 2018 crime novel Cherry, which centres on an Army medic with PTSD who becomes addicted to opioids.
And while that subject matter might be far away from Endgame, they can rely on a cast led by one of Marvel’s stars – with Spidey himself Tom Holland taking on the lead role as the eponymous character.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cherry in the UK.
The film was set to have a limited theatrical release date from 26th February 2021, but with coronavirus restrictions still very much in place throughout the country, it looks like any hopes to see the film in a cinema have been dashed.
Instead, fans will have to make do with watching Cherry on Apple TV+, with the film being added exclusively to the streaming service from 12th March 2021.
If you don’t currently have a subscription, you can get an Apple TV+ 7-day free trial or buy a membership for just £4.99 a month.
What is Cherry about?
The film focuses on an army medic named Cherry, who robs banks to fund his opioid addiction – with the character based on Nico Walker’s lead from the novel, Cherry.
After dropping out of college, Cherry serves in Iraq and returns with PTSD, spiralling into drug addiction as he looks to cope and threatening his long-term relationship with his girlfriend Emily in the process.
Cherry cast
Tom Holland – best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU – takes on the lead role in the film and he is joined in the cast by a number of supporting players.
Those include Ciara Bravo (A Teacher) who plays Cherry’s girlfriend Emily, Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Michael Rispoli (The Sopranos), Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), Michael Gandolfini (Ocean’s 8), Kyle Harvey (The After Party), Pooch Hall (The Game) and Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl).
Cherry trailer
You can take a look at some of the highs and lows from Cherry’s life in the trailer below – complete with a YUNGBLUD cover of Jim Croce’s Time in a Bottle.
Cherry is released on Apple TV+ from 12th March 2021.