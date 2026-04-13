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Christopher Eccleston: "Masculinity shouldn't be contingent on other people's oppression"
The actor on the cult of television, working with Jimmy McGovern – and the ultimate interview question.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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