A first-look trailer and set of images have been unveiled by Netflix for its upcoming drama series, Unchosen, starring Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston and Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran.

Also starring in the drama, which comes from Coronation Street writer Julie Gearey, and featuring in the new trailer and images are Molly Windsor (She Said), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Fra Fee (Prime Target).

In the trailer, Eccleston's character Mr Phillips is seen telling his Christian community that they are "blessed" to live their lives there, adding that love binds them and "families flourish" – something that seems to not entirely be the case based on some of the aggressive actions on display.

Phillips also espouses the community's strict gender roles and talks about the evils of the outside world.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The synopsis for the series says: "Rosie lives with her husband Adam and daughter in a cloistered Christian community. The fateful arrival of escaped prisoner Sam into her life, reveals the reality and restraints of her world; perhaps this hidden religious community doesn't have her best interests at heart.

Siobhan Finneran in Unchosen. Justin Downing/Netflix

"And, as the cracks begin to appear in her marriage, Sam presents as her saviour. But with his dark criminal past, where does the greatest danger lie – with the cult or with Sam?"

Asa Butterfield in Unchosen. Justin Downing/Netflix

Windsor and Butterfield play married couple Rosie and Adam in the six-part psychological thriller, while Fee plays Sam. Eccleston and Finneran play another married couple, Mr and Mrs Phillips.

Molly Windsor in Unchosen. Justin Downing/Netflix

The series is directed by Jim Loach (Criminal Record) and Philippa Langdale (A Discovery of Witches) and is coming soon – although we don't yet have an official release date.

Asa Butterfield and Fra Fee in Unchosen. Justin Downing/Netflix

Eccleston was recently seen in True Detective season 4 and in the film Young Woman and the Sea. Meanwhile, Finneran starred in ITV series Protection, and was this year seen in an episode of Death in Paradise.

