Vera icon Brenda Blethyn looks to be in hot water in an exclusive clip for upcoming period drama A Woman of Substance.

Based on Barbara Taylor Bradford’s 1979 novel, the Channel 4 series tells a rags-to-riches saga focusing on the life of Emma Harte and her rise from servant girl to the owner of a large retail empire of her own creation.

Blethyn appears as an older version of the lead character, while House of Guinness's Jessica Reynolds stars as a younger iteration.

In the exclusive clip for Radio Times readers, Blethyn's Emma can be seen strolling around the corridors of one of her retail stores, adjusting stock and greeting the staff.

However, she's soon disturbed by a young man who starts chasing after her, calling: “I know this must be a shock.

"Mrs Harte, please let me help. I know how hard you’ve worked for all this. Now the papers are saying you’re finished."

The character keeps her cool but as she gets into the lift, she loses her composure...

Jessica Reynolds as Emma Harte in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Alongside Blethyn and Reynolds, the cast is rounded out by the likes of Leanne Best (This City Is Ours), Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom), Harry Cadby (In Flight), Niall Wright (Slow Horses) and Robert Wilfort (Gavin & Stacey).

Other cast members include Toby Regbo (Belgravia), Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher), Sophie Bould (Call the Midwife), Georgina Sadler (Silo) and Jo Joyner (EastEnders).

Behind the camera, the script has been penned by The Buccaneers scribe Katherine Jakeways, along with co-writer Roanne Bardsley (Hollyoaks).

It's not the first time A Woman of Substance has been adapted for the screen, with a popular version starring Jenny Seagrove and Deborah Kerr airing on Channel 4 in 1985.

A Woman of Substance will premiere on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 March at 9pm on Channel 4.

