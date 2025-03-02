Call the Midwife season 15: Release date speculation, cast and latest news
We're heading back to Nonnatus House.
Another season of Call the Midwife has drawn to a close, but fear not! More episodes are on their way.
"I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years," said its creator and head writer Heidi Thomas when the season 14 and 15 renewals were announced back in 2023.
"Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.
"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together."
But in a recent interview with Radio Times magazine, Thomas hinted that the series could press pause.
"I don't believe Call the Midwife will ever end," she said. "But I do think we might take a break at some point."
Thomas then went on to say that she was "not in a position to talk about things", adding: "There is sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point? What are we working towards?"
Interestingly, she also discussed expanding the world of the show.
"So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife," she added.
But for now, we've got another season to look forward to.
Read on for everything we know so far about Call the Midwife season 15.
Call the Midwife season 15 release date speculation? When could it air?
We expect the new season, which contains eight episodes, to debut in early January 2026 – but we don't have an exact date at this point.
Filming usually begins in the spring.
And there will also be another Christmas special, but it's currently unknown if there will be one 90-minute festive episode, or two hour-long episodes, as we saw for the first time last year.
Call the Midwife season 15 potential cast: Who could return?
Ahead of the season 14 finale, Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy, announced that she was leaving the show after four years.
"Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow," she said in an interview with Radio Times magazine. "I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."
Cusack continued: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me. But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."
Nancy recently underwent a number of big life changes, including getting married, leaving Nonnatus House for a new job, and, in a surprise twist, giving birth to a baby girl, who she called Melinda.
But while her time as part of the main cast has drawn to a close, here's hoping she's game for a cameo further down the line.
Viewers might have been hoping that Olly Rix would resume his role as Matthew Aylward given that the door has been left open for him, but the actor has since joined Casualty, so that seems unlikely.
It remains to be seen how that will impact Trixie and Matthew's marriage. As far as we know, Helen George has no plans to leave at the moment.
As for the rest of the cast, we'd expect the following to return (barring any unexpected exits):
- Helen George as Trixie Aylward (née Franklin)
- Stephen McGann as Patrick Turner
- Laura Main as Shelagh Turner
- Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne
- Linda Bassett as Phyllis Crane
- Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan
- Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica
- Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland
- Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford
- Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins
- Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson
- Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle
- Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle
- Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson
- Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine
- Alice Brown as Angela Turner
- April Rae Hoang as May Turner
- Edward Shaw as Edward 'Teddy' Turner
- Linda Hargreaves as Mrs Wallace
- Dame Vanessa Redgrave as the voice of Jennifer Worth
There's also Christopher Harper, who plays Trixie's brother Geoffrey, and Linda Hargreaves, who plays Mrs Wallace.
It remains to be seen if Max Macmillan will return as Timothy Turner.
Is the Call the Midwife season 15 trailer available to watch?
Sadly not.
Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.
Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
