"Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.

"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together."

But in a recent interview with Radio Times magazine, Thomas hinted that the series could press pause.

"I don't believe Call the Midwife will ever end," she said. "But I do think we might take a break at some point."

Thomas then went on to say that she was "not in a position to talk about things", adding: "There is sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point? What are we working towards?"

Interestingly, she also discussed expanding the world of the show.

"So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife," she added.

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane and Helen George as Trixie Aylward. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

But for now, we've got another season to look forward to.

Read on for everything we know so far about Call the Midwife season 15.

We expect the new season, which contains eight episodes, to debut in early January 2026 – but we don't have an exact date at this point.

Filming usually begins in the spring.

And there will also be another Christmas special, but it's currently unknown if there will be one 90-minute festive episode, or two hour-long episodes, as we saw for the first time last year.

Call the Midwife season 15 potential cast: Who could return?

The cast of call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

Ahead of the season 14 finale, Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy, announced that she was leaving the show after four years.

"Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow," she said in an interview with Radio Times magazine. "I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."

Cusack continued: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me. But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."

Nancy recently underwent a number of big life changes, including getting married, leaving Nonnatus House for a new job, and, in a surprise twist, giving birth to a baby girl, who she called Melinda.

But while her time as part of the main cast has drawn to a close, here's hoping she's game for a cameo further down the line.

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions,Olly Courtney

Viewers might have been hoping that Olly Rix would resume his role as Matthew Aylward given that the door has been left open for him, but the actor has since joined Casualty, so that seems unlikely.

It remains to be seen how that will impact Trixie and Matthew's marriage. As far as we know, Helen George has no plans to leave at the moment.

As for the rest of the cast, we'd expect the following to return (barring any unexpected exits):

Helen George as Trixie Aylward (née Franklin)

Stephen McGann as Patrick Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Linda Bassett as Phyllis Crane

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang as May Turner

Edward Shaw as Edward 'Teddy' Turner

Linda Hargreaves as Mrs Wallace

Dame Vanessa Redgrave as the voice of Jennifer Worth

There's also Christopher Harper, who plays Trixie's brother Geoffrey, and Linda Hargreaves, who plays Mrs Wallace.

It remains to be seen if Max Macmillan will return as Timothy Turner.

Is the Call the Midwife season 15 trailer available to watch?

Sadly not.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

